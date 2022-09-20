Life Science NewsInvesting News

-- Completion of Adelia milestones marks promising path toward clinical drug development --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced that it has successfully achieved its research and development milestones that helped to build and progress its innovative pipeline of investigational psychedelic therapeutics ahead of projected timelines. These milestones were set forth in the acquisition agreement of Adelia Therapeutics Inc. in December 2020. The achievement of these milestones has supported Cybin's transition from a discovery- to clinical-stage development organization in less than two years.

The milestones focused on bringing Cybin's psychedelic programs from the lab to the clinic. As Cybin has advanced its research and development pipeline, these milestone achievements have contributed to discovering potential new drug formulations and delivery methods, creating clinical protocols for psychedelic compounds, and most recently, supporting clinical-stage development of the Company's CYB003 and CYB004 programs for major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders, respectively. The Company's team of scientists remains focused on advancing its CYB003 and CYB004 programs and discovering new and proprietary psychedelic-based assets for other serious conditions, including neuroinflammation and psychiatric disorders.

"Less than two years ago, we laid out a comprehensive blueprint for bringing forward investigational new drug candidates derived from psychedelic compounds. To achieve these milestones ahead of projected timelines is truly remarkable," said Alex Nivorozhkin, Ph.D., Cybin's Chief Scientific Officer.

Cybin's Research and Development team has completed over 200 in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies to support the Company's expanding portfolio of investigational psychedelic compounds. To date, these important discoveries have led to one granted U.S. patent and a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio across 6 patent families.

"Our accomplishments are a testament to the dedication of our outstanding industry-leading team. We look forward to advancing our work in treating mental health conditions and discovering new potential treatment options for other areas of unmet need," said Michael Palfreyman, Ph.D., Chief R&D Officer of Cybin.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading ethical biotechnology company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding Cybin's future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's development of innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and potential treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders and Adelia's proprietary development strategy and development of medicinal psychedelics to address unmet medical needs.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the psychedelics market; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; and the risk factors set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the Company's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cybin makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about Cybin's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that Cybin verified such in clinical trials or that Cybin will complete such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Cybin's performance and operations.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor the NYSE American LLC stock exchange have approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and are not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

Investors & Media:
Leah Gibson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
Cybin Inc.
irteam@cybin.com - or - media@cybin.com

Gabriel Fahel
Chief Legal Officer
Cybin Inc.
1-866-292-4601

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cybin Announces Final Adelia Milestone Achievement

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biotechnology company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics™, is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia "), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved the milestone identified as Y2, Q4(ii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement ") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror "), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders ").

"This final development milestone marks the completion of a detailed series of goals set between Cybin and Adelia almost two years ago. Our combined teams have executed well, progressing multiple development programs, and transitioning Cybin into a clinical-stage development organization at a rapid pace," said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin. "While this marks the last equity-based milestone, we continue to execute our programs through the clinic, progressing our novel psychedelics to therapeutics for patients in need."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cybin Inc. Announces First Participants Dosed in its Phase 1/2a Trial of CYB003 for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

- Clinical milestone marks initiation of first ever novel psilocybin analog to enter clinical development –

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", is pleased to announce that the first two participants have been dosed in its Phase 1/2a trial evaluating CYB003 for the treatment of major depressive disorder ("MDD").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM " is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022.

Mr. Drysdale's fireside chat will be available on demand beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cybin and Clinilabs Granted Schedule I DEA License for CYB003 Phase 1/2a First-In-Human Clinical Trial

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", and its partner Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation ("Clinilabs"), a global, full-service contract research organization with deep expertise in central nervous system drug development, today announced that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") has granted a Schedule I license to support the first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog that is being developed for the treatment of major depressive disorder ("MDD").

"Obtaining a DEA license for our Phase 1/2a trial is the final step clearing the way to begin dosing participants in our first-in-human study of CYB003. Our rigorous recruitment and enrollment process is well under way, and we are excited to commence dosing of our first cohort of participants," said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cybin Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", is pleased to announce the voting results for each of the matters presented at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on August 15, 2022 (the " Meeting "). There were 71 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 47,019,721 common shares, representing 28.3% of Cybin's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting is set out below:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mindset Pharma Receives Scientific Advice from UK Regulator Facilitating Advancement of Phase 1 First-In-Human Clinical Trial Plan for Its Lead Clinical Candidate, MSP-1014

Mindset Pharma Receives Scientific Advice from UK Regulator Facilitating Advancement of Phase 1 First-In-Human Clinical Trial Plan for Its Lead Clinical Candidate, MSP-1014

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company has received Scientific Advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA") on a range of points to finalize its Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial plan evaluating its lead psychedelic drug candidate MSP-1014 for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorders (MDD) .

In a meeting with the MHRA, Mindset discussed its plans for Phase 1 first-in-human clinical development of MSP-1014, a novel and patented, second-generation psilocybin-like drug candidate within Family 1, in collaboration with a specialized psychedelic UK-based Contract Research Organization (CRO), Clerkenwell Health. The MHRA has agreed with the Company's position and confirmed that, subject to CTA review, MSP-1014 will not require additional preclinical studies at this time. The MHRA has also provided specific valuable guidance on potential clinical trial design regarding dosing, patient selection criteria, and safety endpoints.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Renee Wegrzyn Slated to Lead New Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

Renee Wegrzyn Slated to Lead New Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

The White House today announced that President Biden intends to appoint Renee Wegrzyn PhD, as the first Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health ( ARPA-H ). Dr. Wegrzyn is currently the Vice President for Business Development at Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming. ARPA-H was established in March 2022 to drive transformative health breakthroughs that cannot readily be accomplished through traditional research or commercial activity.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to shape ARPA-H's ambitious mission and foster a vision and approach that will improve health outcomes for the American people, including President Biden's Cancer Moonshot," said Dr. Wegrzyn. "Some of the problems we face every day - especially in health and disease - are so large they can seem insurmountable. I have seen firsthand the tremendous expertise and energy the U.S. biomedical and biotechnological enterprise can bring to solve some of the toughest health challenges. ARPA-H will create the transformative and collaborative space that is required to support the next generation of moonshots for health—not only for complex diseases like cancer, but also systemic barriers like supply chain gaps and equitable access to breakthrough technologies and cures for everyone."

Dr. Wegrzyn holds a PhD and BS in Applied Biology from the Georgia Institute of Technology , was a Fellow in the Center for Health Security Emerging Leaders in Biosecurity Initiative (ELBI), and completed her postdoctoral training as an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow in Heidelberg, Germany . Early in her career, she led research and development teams in private industry in the areas of biosecurity, gene therapies, emerging infectious disease, neuromodulation, synthetic biology, and diagnostics. She served as Program Manager in the Biological Technologies Office (BTO) of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), where she leveraged the tools of synthetic biology and gene editing to enhance biosecurity, support the domestic bioeconomy, and thwart biothreats. Since joining Ginkgo in August 2020 , she has built out its innovation pipeline for biosecurity, developing and scaling new tools to combat infectious disease and other biological threats through broad community access.

"This is a really great moment for health and biomedical innovation. Dr. Wegrzyn stands out as a thoughtful, innovative, and practical leader," said Matt McKnight , General Manager for Biosecurity at Ginkgo. "She understands the health innovation ecosystem from every angle—from early-stage research and development to commercialization and community impact, across the public, private, and academic sectors. In her time at Ginkgo, she has been an incredible leader, and her work has shaped the emerging biosecurity industry for years to come. Renee uniquely understands what is needed in the next era of invention, and ARPA-H will benefit tremendously from being shaped by her vision."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renee-wegrzyn-slated-to-lead-new-advanced-research-projects-agency-for-health-301622005.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

How to Invest in Life Science (Updated 2022)

How to Invest in Life Science (Updated 2022)

The overarching term “life science” refers to the study of living organisms and life processes. Given the sector’s broad reach, many investors aren’t exactly sure how to invest in life science.

To start, it’s important to understand that the industry encompasses the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and genetics, to name just a few. Companies within each subsector research and develop innovative products, advancing technology and striving towards drug or device commercialization by way of clinical trials and patent applications, creating ample opportunities for investors to jump on board.

Read on for an overview of these four key life science sectors and how to invest in each of them.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, announced today that its CEO, Dr. James Helliwell will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022 .

The Company's on-demand presentation will be available starting on Monday, September 12, 2022 , at 7:00 AM ET . Eupraxia invites all interested parties to view the presentation by clicking the following link:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mindset Pharma Files National Patents Protecting Family 1 Application in 16 Different Countries

Mindset Pharma Files National Patents Protecting Family 1 Application in 16 Different Countries

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced the filing of 16 different national applications for the protection of one of four of the Company's key Families of novel, next-generation psychedelics with differentiated characteristics.

Included within these applications are several drug candidates that the Company classifies as belonging to "Family 1", which are described as second-generation psilocybin analogs, with potential improvements in effect size, safety, safety, and manufacturing compared to psilocin and psilocybin. Mindset's Family 1 scaffold includes the first elected Mindset clinical candidate, MSP-1014, which is the Company's most advanced drug candidate, a psilocybin-like chemical entity that has the potential to be a best-in class psychedelic treatment, and more effective alternative. MSP-1014 has demonstrated improved efficacy, with reduced potential side effects, and safety profile compared to the first-generation drug candidate, psilocybin, in preclinical studies. Mindset filed national applications in 16 different countries altogether, including the principal South East Asian markets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Dr. Behzad Mahdavi as Senior Vice President of Biopharma Manufacturing & Life Science Tools

Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Dr. Behzad Mahdavi as Senior Vice President of Biopharma Manufacturing & Life Science Tools

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that Behzad Mahdavi Ph.D., MBA, has joined as senior vice president of biopharma manufacturing and life sciences tools. In this new role, Dr. Mahdavi will lead Ginkgo's commercial efforts in the growing areas of bio-reagents, cell and gene therapies and new biopharmaceutical modalities. Dr. Mahdavi brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and leading innovative patient-centric growth strategies in challenging environments in the biopharmaceutical, cell and gene therapy, personalized medicine and life sciences sectors.

Dr. Behzad Mahdavi

Prior to joining Ginkgo, Dr. Mahdavi most recently served as vice president of global open innovation at Catalent Pharma Solutions, where he created a distinctive portfolio of innovative services and expanded its customer base in new market segments. Prior to his work at Catalent, he held numerous leadership positions during his 13 years at Lonza and served as CEO of SAM Electron Technologies. Throughout his career, Dr. Mahdavi has built expertise in defining and developing optimal growth strategies and actionable business plans across biologics, cell therapy, and viral pharmaceutical modalities. In addition to his company leadership roles, he has also served in multiple Board of Directors and Advisory Board roles. Dr. Mahdavi holds a Doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Sherbrooke , Canada , and also has a Master in Business Administration from the University of Quebec in Montreal .

Ginkgo has significant experience in the design of custom organisms and the discovery of novel enzymes that bring new biopharma products to life. Ginkgo's robust codebase and ability to search and screen candidates in high throughput allows it to support programs across all aspects of biopharma manufacturing and discovery. Ginkgo's projects in this space span its expertise with both microbial and mammalian cells, and include publicly announced collaborations with Antheia , Aldevron , Biogen , Microba , Moderna , Novo Nordisk , Optimvia , Persephone , SaponiQx , Selecta Biosciences , Synlogic , Tantu , Totient , and Roche , as well as additional programs at various stages in the pipeline. With its strong enzyme discovery, optimization and metabolic engineering capabilities, Ginkgo hopes to enable the creation of new products and to improve product development across all therapeutic modalities.

"Ginkgo is integrating capabilities at massive scale in genetic engineering, manufacturing process optimization and bioinformatics along with innovative technologies from third-party developers," said Dr. Mahdavi. "There are a tremendous number of opportunities in this space, and I joined Ginkgo because I believe this company is the partner of choice that the industry needs to realize those boundless opportunities. I am thrilled to work alongside Ginkgo's world-class team to help create a platform of choice for our partners, who strive to benefit patients around the world."

"Dr. Mahdavi brings outstanding experience in global business growth, expansion and commercial innovation, which will be instrumental as we aim to redefine the landscape of treating diseases," said Jennifer Wipf , senior vice president of commercial cell engineering at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We've proven how much our platform can help newcomers and incumbents in the growing biopharma space. As we continue to evolve our horizontal platform applications, having Dr. Mahdavi on our team will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative services to our customers and we can't wait to onboard more programs in the coming months and years."

To discuss how you can leverage Ginkgo's biopharma and life science capabilities, s ign up for Ginkgo Office Hours to speak with our team today!

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Ginkgo's growth and potential innovations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-appoints-dr-behzad-mahdavi-as-senior-vice-president-of-biopharma-manufacturing--life-science-tools-301616012.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

