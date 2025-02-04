Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

Founded in 1945, London Drugs is a major retail pharmacy chain with 79 locations in the Western Canadian provinces. Starting in January, three flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ will be available in 75 locations of London Drugs, as well as through its online store.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that its flagship product CWENCH Hydration™ is being placed in nearly all locations of London Drugs , a retail pharmacy chain operating primarily in the province of British Columbia, in addition to Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250204688567/en/

As of January 2025, CWENCH Hydration™ is now available for purchase in nearly all locations of London Drugs, a major retail pharmacy chain in Western Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

As of January 2025, CWENCH Hydration™ is now available for purchase in nearly all locations of London Drugs, a major retail pharmacy chain in Western Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

London Drugs placed an initial purchase order to stock CWENCH Hydration™ in 75 out of its 79 stores with three flavour SKUs ( Blue Raspberry , Berry Crush, and Rainbow Swirl ), which was recently fulfilled by Cizzle Brands. The product is currently being sold in stores and is also available to purchase through the London Drugs online store for home delivery or in-store pickup.

Starting in February 2025, London Drugs will be running in-store promotions for CWENCH Hydration™. Cizzle Brands' sales and marketing personnel will coordinate directly with London Drugs' merchandising and store operations teams to drive visibility/awareness in line with broader promotional efforts and campaigns for the CWENCH brand.

Cizzle Brands Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented "Since launching in May of 2024, the CWENCH Hydration™ brand has seen incredible sales velocity with its initial retail accounts, which were strategically selected to get the product into the market in a way that is conducive to driving recurring sales and brand awareness. After establishing a sustained level of demand in key markets, we hand-picked London Drugs as an additional experienced and reputable growth partner to carry CWENCH in the British Columbia market. We are excited to be working with London Drugs as part of our commercialization journey, as we begin strategically expanding the brand's footprint with larger chain retailer accounts."

Ken Li, who is a Buyer in the General Merchandise category for London Drugs, commented "With its impressive early-stage success across North America, we are thrilled to be adding CWENCH Hydration™ to London Drugs' in-store and online product selections. Consumers of all ages are displaying a sustained interest in better options for staying hydrated, and so we are pleased to have the opportunity to make CWENCH Hydration™ available to our customer base across Western Canada. This month, we will begin with in-store promotions of CWENCH Hydration™, which we expect to be a major catalyst for raising awareness and driving conversions into purchases."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information, please contact:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation


