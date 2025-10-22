CVRx to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Nov. 5, 2025

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) ("CVRx"), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast of the investor conference call will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company's website at ir.cvrx.com . To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1- 877-704-4453 for U.S. callers, or 1-201-389-0920 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0501
ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:
Emily Meyers
CVRx, Inc.
763-416-2853
emeyers@cvrx.com


