CVD Equipment Corporation Receives Order for Two PVT150 Physical Vapor Transport Systems from Stony Brook University

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ), today announced that they received an order for two PVT150™ Physical Vapor Transport Systems from Stony Brook University (SBU) for their new semiconductor research center - " onsemi Silicon Carbide Crystal Growth Center ".

The recently launched research center will enable University faculty, scientists, and students to conduct research on silicon carbide crystal growth and other wide band gap (WBG) materials and device-enabling technologies critical to improving energy efficiency in power semiconductors and foster the next generation of skilled professionals in this field.

Manny Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation (CVDE), stated, "We are very pleased to support the onsemi Silicon Carbide Crystal Growth Center and provide SBU with state-of-the-art process equipment to advance critical semiconductor materials which are now driving the adoption of artificial intelligence and electrification."

The two PVT systems will initially be installed at the Company's headquarters in Central Islip, New York for six months to assist SBU in the launch of the Center while the facility on the Stony Brook campus is being established. Mr. Lakios added, "SBU students will have the opportunity to access the PVT systems and grow silicon carbide boules to support the Center's research objectives and also to prepare them for career opportunities in high-demand technology fields."

In addition, CVDE is continuing to develop a 200 mm silicon carbide crystal growth process using its PVT200™ systems to meet the demands of the high-power electronics industry. CVDE's PVT reactor design and control system architecture allows for precise process and temperature control enabling run-to-run repeatability and system-to-system matching. CVDE's PVT system platform is also being considered to process other WBG materials such as aluminum nitride (AlN) to support the development of emerging, high performance semiconductor materials.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, thermal processing, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites), silicon carbide (SiC) high power electronics, and EV battery materials (carbon nanotubes, graphene, and silicon nanowires) and industrial applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CVD Equipment Corporation Contact:
Richard Catalano, Executive Vice President & CFO
Phone: (631) 981-7081
Email: investorrelations@cvdequipment.com

