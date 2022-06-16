Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf's medical retail presence grows to 17 locations in Pennsylvania

- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Lancaster dispensary, located at 1440 Manheim Pike Lancaster, PA 17601. Curaleaf Lancaster is the Company's fifth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 17 locations in Pennsylvania and 134 nationwide, with more expansion planned in the state for 2022.

Curaleaf Lancaster offers a curated selection of products across its brand portfolio spanning Grassroots, Select and Curaleaf. Patients can choose from a wide array of premium cannabis products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain-specific RSO, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain specific RSO capsules, Grassroots pre-packaged flower, Curaleaf pre-packaged flower, Grassroots concentrates and Grassroots THC tablets.

The Company will celebrate the dispensary's soft opening on June 16 , followed by a grand opening event on June 23 . The celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. ET with the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and vendor pop-ups from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET . Curaleaf also commemorated its latest dispensary opening by making a $5,000 donation to the Lancaster County Food Hub, a local nonprofit that offers free food, clothing and shelter to community members.

" Pennsylvania has become one of the fastest growing medical markets in the nation and we are proud to be able to widen access to patients across the state," said Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "Curaleaf Lancaster is the Company's first dispensary in Lancaster County . It will allow us to introduce ourselves to new communities while supplying quality products and helping patients make informed decisions about incorporating medical marijuana into their lives."

In addition to Curaleaf's latest locations, the Company also serves patients in Altoona , Bradford , Brookville , City Avenue, DuBois , Erie , Gettysburg , Greensburg , Harrisburg , Horsham , King of Prussia , Lebanon , Morton , Philadelphia , State College , and Wayne . This summer, Curaleaf plans to open a location in Allentown , further expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania to 18 locations.

For more information regarding Curaleaf's product offerings in Pennsylvania , along with openings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/pennsylvania .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 134 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Lancaster. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACTS
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
Media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-celebrates-opening-of-lancaster-pennsylvania-dispensary-301569353.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf HoldingsCURA:CNXCURLFCannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF
Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals


Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening New Port Richey, FL Medical Marijuana Dispensary

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in New Port Richey, Fla. Located at 5422 US Hwy 19, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CSE Bulletin: Expiry - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - Warrants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 14 juin/June 2022)- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Warrants listed on June 18, 2019 will expire on June 18, 2022.

Settlement Terms: All trades June 15 and 16 will settle for cash next day. Trades on June 17 will be for cash same day.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
people reviewing papers with charts

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Neptune Exits Cannabis Market

Another cannabis producer has formally announced its exit strategy from the industry.

An association of mayors across the US have voiced their support of cannabis banking reform in the nation.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Reports Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2022 .

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the meeting, all of which were approved: (i) to elect eight directors for the forthcoming year from the nominees proposed by the Board; and (ii) to appoint Marcum LLP as auditors for the Company and authorization of the Board of Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and terms of engagement.

A total of 97,288,636 of the 184,184,142 votes attached to all outstanding shares of the Company on an as-converted basis as at the record date voted at the meeting, representing 52.8% of outstanding shares on an as-converted basis.

Election of Directors:
Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Kim Rivers, Giannella Alvarez, Thad Beshears, Peter Healy, Richard May, Thomas Millner, Jane Morreau and Susan Thronson, will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Appointment of Auditors:
Marcum LLP were re-appointed as Auditors of the Corporation for the 2022 fiscal year with the Directors authorized to fix their remuneration.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-reports-results-of-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301565503.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/10/c8497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna's Subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp Completes First Commercial Export of Feminized Cannabis Seeds to Lesotho

Avicanna's Subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp Completes First Commercial Export of Feminized Cannabis Seeds to Lesotho

This export marks the 16 th international market entry for Avicanna and the first export of proprietary genetics into Africa.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Survey Shows Majority of Cannabis Consumption is Attributable to Consumers' Desires to Address Health and Wellness Concerns

62% of Americans Would Prefer Cannabis Over Pharmaceuticals When Treating a Medical Issue

A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, finds that 91% of adults aged 21+ who have ever consumed cannabis have done so for health and wellness purposes. The findings offer important takeaways revealing people's attitudes toward both cannabis and the desire for holistic health and wellness, as 75% of Americans say they would prefer holistic solutions over pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue when possible, with 62% of people saying they would prefer to use cannabis rather than pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×