CUMBERLAND PHAMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF AN ESTABLISHED FDA APPROVED PRODUCT TO ITS COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO

 Cumberland to expand its gastroenterology offerings with the market-leading Helicobacter pylori therapy

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on delivering high-quality products to improve patient care, announced strategic arrangements with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, to jointly commercialize Talicia®. The FDA-approved oral capsule is indicated for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, a bacterial infection and leading risk factor for gastric cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cumberland and RedHill will form a new, jointly owned company. RedHill will contribute all its Talicia assets to the new company including the product's growing international licenses with associated revenues. Cumberland will provide $4 million in investment capital.  Cumberland will assume responsibility for the product's distribution and record the product sales. Talicia net revenues were $8 million in 2024.  The two companies will equally share in those net revenues and collaborate on all operational aspects, including sales, marketing, manufacturing, regulatory and supply chain functions. Through this co-commercialization agreement, Cumberland will leverage its established national field sales force to lead promotional efforts for Talicia and expand its reach among office based healthcare providers.

"Talicia features an outstanding clinical profile and represents an excellent strategic match for our organization," said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. "It provides us with an immediate growth opportunity, as we will build on the excellent foundation RedHill has created and bring this critical therapy to many more patients."

Talicia is the only all-in-one treatment containing omeprazole, amoxicillin and rifabutin. It was FDA approved based on two large Phase 3 studies demonstrating excellent safety and efficacy results. The product features include three key advantages: 1) high eradication rates at >90%,  2) simplicity of an all in one capsule and 3) low resistance,

As a result of these attributes, Talicia is now listed as a first line option in the newly updated American College of Gastroenterology guidelines for the treatment of H. pylori infections.

"These arrangements represent an excellent opportunity for Cumberland, a highly capable and driven partner with a strong gastroenterology market presence, to add a market-leading approved product to its portfolio," said Rick Scruggs, Chief Commercial Officer of RedHill Inc. We believe Cumberland can help drive prescriptions and deliver revenue growth, further strengthening Talicia's U.S. market leadership,"

The product is patent protected through 2042 and received eight years of U.S. market exclusivity under its Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation.

There is broad U.S. insurance coverage established for the product with includes 70% of American lives covered by commercial plans and 60% coverage by government plans.

Talicia is dispensed by retail pharmacies across the country. An agreement with CVS provides for stocking of the product at 1,700 of their pharmacies.

For full prescribing information, visit https://www.talicia.com/.

About Talicia®

Approved by the FDA for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults in November 2019, Talicia is a novel, fixed-dose, all-in-one oral capsule combination of two antibiotics (amoxicillin and rifabutin) and a proton pump inhibitor (omeprazole). Talicia received eight years of U.S. market exclusivity under its Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation and is also covered by U.S. patents extending patent protection through 2042 with additional patents and applications pending and granted in various territories worldwide.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee and is focused on providing unique products that improve the quality of patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and oncology market segments. The Company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

  • Acetadote® (acetylcysteine) injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;
  • Caldolor® (ibuprofen) injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;
  • Kristalose® (lactulose) oral, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;
  • Sancuso® (granisetron) transdermal, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment;
  • Vaprisol® (conivaptan) injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and
  • Vibativ® (telavancin) injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.                 

The company also has Phase II clinical studies evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, systemic sclerosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit the individual product websites, which can be found on the company's website: www.cumberlandpharma.com.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on U.S. development and commercialization of drugs for gastrointestinal diseases, infectious diseases and oncology. RedHill promotes the FDA approved gastrointestinal drug Talicia®, for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adultsi. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) opaganib (ABC294640), a first-in-class, orally administered sphingosine kinase-2 (SPHK2) selective inhibitor with anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and anticancer activity, targeting multiple indications with U.S. government and academic collaborations for development for radiation and chemical exposure indications such as GI-Acute Radiation Syndrome (GI-ARS), a Phase 2/3 program for hospitalized COVID-19, and a Phase 2 study in prostate cancer in combination with darolutamide; (ii) RHB-204, a next-generation optimized formulation of RHB-104, with a planned Phase 2 study for Crohn's disease (based on RHB-104's positive Phase 3 Crohn's disease study results) and Phase 3-stage for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (iii) RHB-107 (upamostat), an oral broad-acting, host-directed, serine protease inhibitor with potential for pandemic preparedness, is in late-stage development as a treatment for non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 and is also targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; and (iv) RHB-102, with potential UK submission for chemotherapy and radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, positive results from a U.S. Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a U.S. Phase 2 study for IBS-D. RHB-102 is partnered with Hyloris Pharma (EBR: HYL) for worldwide development and commercialization outside North America.

More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com / X.com/RedHillBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and reflect Cumberland's current views on future events based on what it believes are reasonable assumptions. No assurance can be given that these events will occur. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the company's intent, belief or expectations, and can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "look forward" and other comparable terms or the negative thereof. As with any business, all phases of Cumberland's operations are subject to factors outside of its control, and any one or combination of these factors could materially affect Cumberland's operation results. These factors include macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates and inflation, competition, an inability of manufacturers to produce Cumberland's products on a timely basis, failure of manufacturers to comply with regulations applicable to pharmaceutical manufacturers, natural disasters, public health epidemics, maintaining an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, and other events beyond the company's control as more fully discussed in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as the company's other filings with the SEC from time to time. There can be no assurance that results anticipated by the company will be realized or that they will have the expected effects. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these statements to reflect events after the date hereof.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-phamaceuticals-announces-the-addition-of-an-established-fda-approved-product-to-its-commercial-portfolio-302588788.html

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cumberland PharmaceuticalsCPIXNASDAQ:CPIXLife Science Investing
CPIX
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Base Metals Investing

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Silverco Mining Ltd.

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project