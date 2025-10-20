CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|API
|Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.
|Thursday October 23, 2025
|AUMC
|Auric Minerals Corp.
|BATX
|Battery X Metals Inc.
|GRIN
|Grown Rogue International Inc.
|GTCH
|Getchell Gold Corp.
|LEEF
|Leef Brands Inc.
|LUXX
|Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.
|NORD
|Nordique Resources Inc.
|OIL
|Permex Petroleum Corporation
|TELI
|Telescope Innovations Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.