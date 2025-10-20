CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
API Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Thursday October 23, 2025
AUMC Auric Minerals Corp.
BATX Battery X Metals Inc.
GRIN Grown Rogue International Inc.
GTCH Getchell Gold Corp.
LEEF Leef Brands Inc.
LUXX Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.
NORD Nordique Resources Inc.
OIL Permex Petroleum Corporation
TELI Telescope Innovations Corp.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Telescope InnovationsTELI:CCCSE:TELILife Science Investing
TELI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Lithium Closes $130 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade at Golden Summit Intersecting 2.38 g/t Au over 104.6m

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Related News

critical metals investing

Ontario's New Mining Framework Aims to Halve Approval Times

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade at Golden Summit Intersecting 2.38 g/t Au over 104.6m

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Base Metals Investing

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Silverco Mining Ltd.