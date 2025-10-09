CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
AUOZ Emperor Metals Inc. Tuesday October 14, 2025
BAR Barranco Gold Mining Corp.
BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
FOMO Formation Metals Inc.
GSTR Glenstar Minerals Inc.
MAXX Max Power Mining Corp.
NOM Norsemont Mining Inc.
PHRM PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.
SRAN Sranan Gold Corp.
VRTX Vortex Energy Corp.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd ComPHRM:CNXCNSX:PHRMLife Science Investing
PHRM:CNX
The Conversation (0)
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd Com

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd Com

Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$51, Hits New Record

gold investing

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Gold Investing

Predictive Discovery and Robex Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects