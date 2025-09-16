CrowdStrike Unveils the Falcon Platform Fall Release to Lead Cybersecurity into the Agentic Era

Revolutionizing the Falcon platform with the industry's richest AI-ready data layer the foundation for unifying human and agent-based security

Fal.Con 2025 – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today unveiled the Fall release of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform – the Agentic Security Platform. Built AI-native from day-one and revolutionized for the agentic era, the Falcon platform is the foundation powering the agentic SOC. With this release, CrowdStrike introduces the industry's richest AI-ready data layer and expands agentic capabilities across the platform – unifying data, intelligence, agents, and governance to secure and operationalize AI securely, intelligently, and at scale.

"The world is entering an arms race for AI superiority as adversaries weaponize AI to accelerate attacks," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "In the AI era, security comes down to three things: the quality of your data, the speed of your response, and the precision of your enforcement."

The Falcon Platform – the Foundation of the Agentic SOC

AI is the new operating model for the enterprise, and the Falcon platform powers it. With the Agentic Security Platform, CrowdStrike introduces what modern security requires: an AI-ready data layer, mission-ready agents, secure orchestration, and a dynamic AI-powered user experience. Together, this foundation provides the speed, scale, and intelligence modern operations demand – durable today, built for tomorrow, and ready to meet the demands of AI-driven security.

These new innovations are the essential pillars that define the Agentic Security Platform:

Enterprise Graph: The AI-Ready Data Layer

Data is the lifeblood of AI, and the new Enterprise Graph is the industry's richest AI-ready data layer and the foundation of the Agentic Security Platform. Enterprise Graph unifies CrowdStrike's pioneering graph technology with telemetry from across the enterprise to build a living, connected model of the enterprise – with one common query language built for AI. This makes every signal instantly actionable by both agents and analysts. Supercharged by the addition of Onum's real-time streaming technology and enriched with millions of expert analyst decisions from Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR , Enterprise Graph will provide the strongest data foundation for the AI era.

Charlotte AI AgentWorks : Build and Deploy Agents at Scale

Charlotte AI AgentWorks is the industry's first no-code platform giving every team the ability to build, test, deploy, and orchestrate trusted security agents. Using natural language, defenders set the mission, define the data, and control the behavior of their agents, without writing a single line of code. Every agent inherits Falcon's telemetry, intelligence, and governance, ensuring automation is precise, explainable, and secure. As part of this launch, CrowdStrike also introduced the Agentic Security Workforce – mission-ready agents built on the Falcon platform to deliver machine-speed capabilities that automate repetitive tasks and accelerate outcomes.

Operating Center of the Agentic Ecosystem

Leveraging the popular Model Context Protocol (MCP), the Falcon platform is the operating center of the agentic ecosystem, securely connecting Charlotte AI and any agent – CrowdStrike-delivered, customer-built, and trusted third-party agents – into a single, coordinated defense powered by Enterprise Graph. Falcon-grade governance is enforced via MCP across every connection, ensuring that multi-agent collaboration happens safely and at scale across IT and security environments.

New Dynamic User Experience

The new persona-aware console delivers natural language querying and customization, role-specific workspaces, and instant dashboards that let defenders see, visualize, and act across domains with a single click. This eliminates silos and transforms complexity into clarity, enabling decisions at the speed of AI.

With the Agentic Security Platform, CrowdStrike delivers the durable foundation human and machine defenders need to stay ahead of adversaries in the AI era. To learn more, read our blog and visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes descriptions of products, features, or functionality which may not currently be generally available. Any such references are provided for informational purposes only. The development, release, and timing of all features or functionality remain at our sole discretion and may change without notice. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customers should make purchasing decisions based only on services and features that are currently generally available. For more information on our existing offerings please talk to your CrowdStrike representative.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and serves customers worldwide.

