CrowdStrike to Acquire Pangea to Secure Every Layer of Enterprise AI

With AI prompt-layer protection for secure enterprise AI development and workforce usage, CrowdStrike will deliver the industry's first complete AI Detection and Response (AIDR)

Fal.Con 2025, Las Vegas - CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pangea a leader in AI security. This acquisition will extend the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivering the industry's first complete AI Detection and Response (AIDR) securing data, models, agents, identities, infrastructure, and interactions from enterprise AI development through workforce usage.

"AI is rewriting the enterprise attack surface at breakneck speed. Each prompt becomes an entry point for the adversary," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "With Pangea, CrowdStrike will secure the entire AI lifecycle, detecting risks, enforcing safeguards, and ensuring compliance, so our customers can confidently build, deploy, and scale AI without risk."

CrowdStrike: Delivering Complete AI Detection and Response (AIDR)

CrowdStrike pioneered Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), now the industry standard for endpoint protection. With Pangea, CrowdStrike will apply that same groundbreaking model to AI, delivering the industry's first complete AIDR, unifying visibility, compliance, and enforcement from enterprise AI development through workforce AI usage.

The Falcon platform already delivers the foundation to secure AI, protecting the environments and models where AI runs, preventing sensitive data from leaving endpoints and cloud workloads, and securing AI agents across the SaaS stack. Pangea will extend this protection to the critical interaction layer – where AI is built and used across the enterprise – delivering complete protection across the AI lifecycle, providing the visibility and control organizations need to keep prompts and AI systems operating securely at scale.

Pangea: Breakthrough Capabilities

With Pangea, CrowdStrike will deliver competitive advantages in securing AI:

  • Complete AI Detection and Response (AIDR) : Delivers visibility and control of AI agents and their workflows, unifying detection, response, and compliance across the AI lifecycle, transforming AI security just as EDR transformed endpoint security.
  • Block Prompt Injection Attacks: Offers industry-best protection against direct and indirect prompt injection attacks, model jailbreak attempts, and malicious entities, with up to 99 percent efficacy at sub-30ms latency. 1
  • Stop Risky AI Use: Provides control over the topics and conversations users have with chatbots and generative AI with deep visibility into AI traffic and activity and governance policies to instantly stop risky AI use.
  • Secure AI in Development and Production: Allows developers to build AI applications and agents with security baked in, while security teams can monitor and govern enterprise-built and integrated AI, complementing SaaS agent protection with Falcon Shield.
  • Accelerate Secure Innovation: Ready-to-use safeguards help teams bring AI features to market faster, without sacrificing control.

CrowdStrike Secures AI Where It Happens

AI doesn't live in the network; it lives where models are built in the cloud and datacenter, where adoption happens on endpoints, and where access occurs through human and non-human identities. As AI usage expands across the enterprise, adversaries increasingly look for weak points to target. With Pangea as part of the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike will secure AI where it happens, extending its platform leadership to the fastest-growing part of the enterprise attack surface.

"Pangea was founded to make AI adoption safe and secure, giving enterprises the visibility and guardrails to embrace AI with confidence," said Oliver Friedrichs, CEO and founder of Pangea. "By joining CrowdStrike, we will be able to deliver this vision on a global scale, unifying AI security with the Falcon platform and creating the industry's first complete AI Detection and Response platform."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition to CrowdStrike and its customers, CrowdStrike's plans to integrate Pangea's technology and operations, and the closing of the acquisition. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated as a result of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including the satisfaction of conditions to closing the acquisition, CrowdStrike's ability to integrate Pangea's technology and operations, and other risks described in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including CrowdStrike's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

1 Performance metrics are based on results from internal benchmark testing on GPU-based edge deployment.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and serves customers worldwide.

