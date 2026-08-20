CrowdStrike's Fal.Con 2026 Unites Cybersecurity's Ecosystem to Secure the AI Revolution

A record 150+ partner sponsors join forces with CrowdStrike to define the next era of security innovation
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Fal.Con 2026 will feature a record 150+ ecosystem sponsors, led by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture, Anthropic, Dell Technologies, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), Google Cloud, Horizon3, Intel, NVIDIA, and OpenAI. The sold-out conference will bring together more than 10,000 attendees from 4,000 organizations across 71 countries. Fal.Con is now the largest vendor-hosted conference in cybersecurity.
�The AI revolution won't be secured by one company it takes the Crowd," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Across our ecosystem, the world's leading companies are building, innovating, and going to market with CrowdStrike. Our partners expand what's possible with the Falcon platform, our customers get more value, and together we're defining how the AI era is secured."
Fal.Con 2026 kicks off August 31 with the Global Partner Summit , followed by three days of partner innovation across the Fal.Con Hub, Partner Theatre, and breakout sessions – bringing the CrowdStrike ecosystem together to secure the AI revolution across the enterprise.
Fal.Con 2026 Partner Sponsors Include:
- Pinnacle Sponsors: AWS, Dell Technologies, Horizon3, Intel, OpenAI
- Premier Sponsors: Anthropic, ExtraHop, JetStream Security, Rubrik
- Diamond Sponsors: EY US, Google Cloud, Kroll, Mimecast, NVIDIA, Okta, Zscaler
- Platinum Sponsors: Abnormal AI, Accenture, Adaptiva, Airlock Digital, Artemis Security, Commvault, Consortium, Corelight, Cribl, CYPFER, Deloitte, Fortinet, GuidePoint Security, Island, Netskope, NinjaOne, Runlayer, TD SYNNEX, Terra Security, Tines, Vanta
- Gold Sponsors: Above, Absolute Security, Armadin, CDW, Cerebras, CLEAR1, Cognizant, ColorTokens, CoreWeave, DNSFilter, Exaforce, F5, Fortanix, HYPR, IBM, IGEL Technology, KnowBe4, Kudelski Security, Nebulock, NETbuilder, Nucleus Security, Optiv, Proofpoint, Qualcomm, Reach Security, ReliaQuest, Remedio, SailPoint, Salt Security, Saviynt, SHI International, Sublime Security, Tailscale, Torq, Versa Networks, Wipro
- Silver Sponsors: 1Password, Acalvio Technologies, AccessIT Group, Adaptive Security, Aembit, AMD, Anzenna, AppGate, Arrow Electronics, Aryon, Astelia, AttackIQ, BeyondTrust, Black Kite, Brinqa, C1, Cato Networks, Claroty, Cohesity, CSC, Cyderes, Dash Security, Dataminr, Discern Security, Drata, Dropzone AI, Echelon Risk + Cyber, Echo, Empirical Security, Gigamon, GreyNoise Intelligence, HCLTech, Immersive, Infosys, Insight, Jazz, JumpCloud, Knox Systems, Kong, KPMG, Lema, Mate, MegaplanIT, Nagomi Security, NetSPI, Nile, Oasis Security, Onit Security, Origin, Picus Security, Presidio, Radware, SecureW2, Seemplicity, Sevii, Snowflake, Tamnoon, Tata Consultancy Services, Tidal Cyber, TrueFoundry, VIAVI Solutions, Vijilan Security, VisionHeight, World Wide Technology, Zafran, Zimperium
- Innovator Pavilion: Everpure, Legion Security, Lumu Technologies, Mars Security, Max Technologies, Myriad360, Pluto Security, Query, RedLegg, ReversingLabs, Rig Security, Spacewalk AI, Synqly, Theta Lake, Token Security, TryHackMe
- Latin America Partner Pavilion: Asper, Cyberseg, Defcon1, DigitalEra, Nv7 Soluções Tecnológicas, TrustDimension, WellTech
Join Fal.Con Virtually
Fal.Con 2026 offers an on-demand digital experience. Register for Fal.Con Digital to access keynote livestreams the week of the event and 100+ sessions after the event. All keynotes will also be livestreamed on CrowdStrike's YouTube channel – subscribe now to watch live when Fal.Con opens August 31.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
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Media Contact
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CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com