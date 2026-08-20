CrowdStrike's Fal.Con 2026 Unites Cybersecurity's Ecosystem to Secure the AI Revolution

CrowdStrike's Fal.Con 2026 Unites Cybersecurity's Ecosystem to Secure the AI Revolution

A record 150+ partner sponsors join forces with CrowdStrike to define the next era of security innovation

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Fal.Con 2026 will feature a record 150+ ecosystem sponsors, led by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture, Anthropic, Dell Technologies, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), Google Cloud, Horizon3, Intel, NVIDIA, and OpenAI. The sold-out conference will bring together more than 10,000 attendees from 4,000 organizations across 71 countries. Fal.Con is now the largest vendor-hosted conference in cybersecurity.

�The AI revolution won't be secured by one company it takes the Crowd," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Across our ecosystem, the world's leading companies are building, innovating, and going to market with CrowdStrike. Our partners expand what's possible with the Falcon platform, our customers get more value, and together we're defining how the AI era is secured."

Fal.Con 2026 kicks off August 31 with the Global Partner Summit , followed by three days of partner innovation across the Fal.Con Hub, Partner Theatre, and breakout sessions – bringing the CrowdStrike ecosystem together to secure the AI revolution across the enterprise.

Fal.Con 2026 Partner Sponsors Include:

  • Pinnacle Sponsors: AWS, Dell Technologies, Horizon3, Intel, OpenAI
  • Premier Sponsors: Anthropic, ExtraHop, JetStream Security, Rubrik
  • Diamond Sponsors: EY US, Google Cloud, Kroll, Mimecast, NVIDIA, Okta, Zscaler
  • Platinum Sponsors: Abnormal AI, Accenture, Adaptiva, Airlock Digital, Artemis Security, Commvault, Consortium, Corelight, Cribl, CYPFER, Deloitte, Fortinet, GuidePoint Security, Island, Netskope, NinjaOne, Runlayer, TD SYNNEX, Terra Security, Tines, Vanta
  • Gold Sponsors: Above, Absolute Security, Armadin, CDW, Cerebras, CLEAR1, Cognizant, ColorTokens, CoreWeave, DNSFilter, Exaforce, F5, Fortanix, HYPR, IBM, IGEL Technology, KnowBe4, Kudelski Security, Nebulock, NETbuilder, Nucleus Security, Optiv, Proofpoint, Qualcomm, Reach Security, ReliaQuest, Remedio, SailPoint, Salt Security, Saviynt, SHI International, Sublime Security, Tailscale, Torq, Versa Networks, Wipro
  • Silver Sponsors: 1Password, Acalvio Technologies, AccessIT Group, Adaptive Security, Aembit, AMD, Anzenna, AppGate, Arrow Electronics, Aryon, Astelia, AttackIQ, BeyondTrust, Black Kite, Brinqa, C1, Cato Networks, Claroty, Cohesity, CSC, Cyderes, Dash Security, Dataminr, Discern Security, Drata, Dropzone AI, Echelon Risk + Cyber, Echo, Empirical Security, Gigamon, GreyNoise Intelligence, HCLTech, Immersive, Infosys, Insight, Jazz, JumpCloud, Knox Systems, Kong, KPMG, Lema, Mate, MegaplanIT, Nagomi Security, NetSPI, Nile, Oasis Security, Onit Security, Origin, Picus Security, Presidio, Radware, SecureW2, Seemplicity, Sevii, Snowflake, Tamnoon, Tata Consultancy Services, Tidal Cyber, TrueFoundry, VIAVI Solutions, Vijilan Security, VisionHeight, World Wide Technology, Zafran, Zimperium
  • Innovator Pavilion: Everpure, Legion Security, Lumu Technologies, Mars Security, Max Technologies, Myriad360, Pluto Security, Query, RedLegg, ReversingLabs, Rig Security, Spacewalk AI, Synqly, Theta Lake, Token Security, TryHackMe
  • Latin America Partner Pavilion: Asper, Cyberseg, Defcon1, DigitalEra, Nv7 Soluções Tecnológicas, TrustDimension, WellTech

Join Fal.Con Virtually

Fal.Con 2026 offers an on-demand digital experience. Register for Fal.Con Digital to access keynote livestreams the week of the event and 100+ sessions after the event. All keynotes will also be livestreamed on CrowdStrike's YouTube channel – subscribe now to watch live when Fal.Con opens August 31.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CrowdStrike HoldingsCRWDnasdaq:crwd
CRWD
The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion Net new ARR grows 22% year-over-year to $212 million Delivers record operating cash flow of $383 million and record free cash flow of $322 million, 35% of revenue CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced financial... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

New alliance combines best-of-breed platforms, accelerating partners' ability to drive vendor consolidation by securing the network and stopping breaches across device endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

Strategic partnership will accelerate vendor consolidation, replacing point products with winning combination of AI-native cybersecurity and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response protection CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire , a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

gold investing

What Mining's 'Legendary' Investors Do Differently

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

base metals investing

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

precious metals investing

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

energy investing

Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

base metals investing

Bold Ventures to Drill at Traxxin Gold Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Approved to Join the Defense Industrial Base Consortium to Support Critical Mineral Supply Chain Security in North America