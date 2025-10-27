CrowdStrike Named the Overall Frost Radar Leader for SaaS Security Posture Management for the Second Consecutive Time

CrowdStrike ranked highest among all vendors in growth and innovation
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the overall Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™ for SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for the second consecutive time, ranked highest of all vendors in growth and innovation.
This recognition underscores the competitive advantage of CrowdStrike's unified approach to SaaS security, securing every identity human, non-human, and AI agent to stop SaaS breaches and prevent cross-domain attacks. Frost highlighted that CrowdStrike's "unified architecture that combines SaaS, endpoint, and identity data into a single console enables unmatched correlation and contextual risk insights across the entire security stack."
Key report findings and comments include:
Unified Human, Non-human, and AI Agent Protection
CrowdStrike "correlates identity security with SaaS telemetry to create unified profiles for HI (human identities) and NHI (non-human) ... and extends protection to emerging AI agent identities – all of which enhance security posture in increasingly complex SaaS environments."
Securing SaaS with Agentic AI
Frost praised both how CrowdStrike secures AI agents, and leverages agentic AI for SaaS security with the Charlotte AI agentic system, stating "Charlotte AI allows users to write natural language queries, gain threat intelligence insights, and receive security guidance and automated analysis," with sophisticated automated remediation.
Falcon Shield: The Center of SaaS
"Falcon Shield boasts an industry-leading ecosystem of more than 180 pre-built SaaS integrations, supported by a no-code Integration Builder that empowers customers to rapidly secure new or custom applications, ensuring seamless scalability and continuous protection."
Go-to-Market Ecosystem Accelerates Market Leadership
"CrowdStrike leverages a combination of direct sales, an extensive partner network, strategic technology alliances, and its unique IR services … these go-to-market strategies help the company stand out, accelerating permanent adoption and establishing leadership in the SSPM market."
As SaaS environments grow more complex and AI agents expand the attack surface, organizations need a platform that delivers protection across identities, endpoints, cloud, and SaaS. The Falcon® platform unifies cross-domain protection to secure the modern enterprise and drive consolidation of legacy tools. Falcon® Shield provides complete SSPM, protecting identities, configurations, data, and agents across SaaS applications. Combined with Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security and Falcon® Cloud Security , CrowdStrike delivers end-to-end protection for every identity – human, non-human, and AI agent – from initial access to privilege escalation and lateral movement.
"Agentic AI is rewriting the SaaS threat landscape and how organizations defend it," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "Our consecutive Frost Radar recognition as the overall leader validates that CrowdStrike sets the standard for unified SaaS security in the agentic era."
To learn more about the 2025 Frost Radar™ for SaaS Security Posture Management, visit here and read our blog .
