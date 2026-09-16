CrowdStrike Named the Only Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Identity Threat Detection and Response

CrowdStrike received the most 5-star ratings, the highest willingness to recommend rating, one of two with the highest overall rating of 4.6/5, and the most verified reviews of any vendor in the report
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the only Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) report . 1 CrowdStrike received the most 5-star ratings, the highest willingness to recommend rating, tied for the highest overall rating of 4.6/5, and the most verified reviews of any vendor in the report, based on 153 overall responses as of August 2026.
Identity is the front line of modern attacks, and legacy security models built on static policies, standing privileges, and one-time authorizations leave it exposed. AI agents operate continuously, at machine speed, often inheriting human permissions, and trust that stops at login cannot govern them. CrowdStrike is driving the shift to Continuous Identity, with real-time, risk-aware authorization across human, non-human, and AI agent identities. We feel this recognition reflects why CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security is the identity security control plane for the agentic enterprise.
"The modern workforce is both human and agentic. CrowdStrike was built to secure it, replacing static models with Continuous Identity across every identity," said Scott Kriz, GM of Continuous Identity at CrowdStrike. "To us, the strongest validation comes from the defenders who use this technology every day, and they have made Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security a Customers' Choice for identity security in the agentic era."
What Customers Are Saying
Here is a sampling of our reviews:
- Real-Time Visibility into Domain Traffic with Instant Anomaly Detection: "The solution provides exceptional real-time visibility into live domain traffic, instantly catching credential abuse, pass-the-hash, and lateral movement without relying on log analysis." – Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Energy and Utilities
- Easy Setup with Valuable Reporting and Strong Identity Capabilities: "Falcon identity is worth its weight in gold. The insights and actionable outcomes are helpful within minutes of deployment." – VP, IT Security and Risk Management, Transportation
- Correlation of Identity, Endpoint, and Cloud Activity Aids Threat Investigation: "Our overall experience with Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security has been very positive. The solution provides deep visibility into identity-based risks across our environment, helping us detect compromised credentials, privilege misuse, and suspicious authentication patterns with high accuracy." – Sr. Security Engineer, Retail
Why Customers Choose CrowdStrike
Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security is redefining the market, with ending ARR growing 34% year-over-year to more than $585 million, 2 driven by strength across its product portfolio.
- Continuous Identity for Human, Non-Human, and AI Agent Identities: Grants access for every identity the moment it's needed and revokes it the moment it's not, based on real-time risk signals and Falcon platform intelligence.
- Establishing Trusted Identities for AI Agents: Before AI agents can be continuously authorized, they must first be established as trusted identities. The CrowdStrike Agentic Identity Provider (IdP) establishes every AI agent as an identity that cannot be spoofed or shared, brokers only the access needed for as long as needed, and ties every action back to the human or system behind it.
- Full Lifecycle Identity Security: CrowdStrike unifies initial access prevention, phishing-resistant MFA, PAM, ITDR, SaaS identity security, and agentic identity protection to stop identity-driven breaches across on-prem, SaaS, cloud, and browser environments. Falcon Guardian extends protection for AI agents at runtime, securing the full agent lifecycle on one platform.
Additional Resources
- To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' for Identity Threat Detection and Response report, visit here .
- To learn more about Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security, visit here .
GARTNER and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
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|1 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Peer Contributors, August 27, 2026
|2 Q2 FY27 Earnings
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915166383/en/
Media Contact
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CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com