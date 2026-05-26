CrowdStrike Named the Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar Report for Identity Threat Detection and Response

CrowdStrike Named the Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar Report for Identity Threat Detection and Response

Perfect 5/5 scores across key criteria validate CrowdStrike's platform approach to stopping identity-based attacks across the agentic enterprise

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar Report for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) , positioned within the Maturity quadrant as a Leader in platform-based identity security solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525566782/en/

GigaOm highlighted that "a defining characteristic is cross-domain correlation: identity telemetry is enriched with endpoint, cloud, and SaaS data through the Falcon platform and CrowdStrike Next-Gen SIEM, enabling detection of attack chains that span multiple environments."

CrowdStrike was awarded perfect 5/5 scores in core criteria including Non-human Identity (NHI) Security, Risk-Adaptive Access Controls, AI-Enhanced SecOps, and Automated Incident Response. This recognition validates Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security for advancing the market beyond fragmented, static access controls with continuous, risk-aware protection across every identity – human, non-human, and AI agent.

"This report confirms what our customers already know: Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security is the identity security control plane for the agentic enterprise," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. "As AI agents and NHIs operate with superhuman speed and access, legacy identity models built on static policies and standing privileges break down. CrowdStrike eliminates standing privileges and delivers continuous, risk-aware protection across every identity, from endpoint to browser to cloud."

Key report findings include:

  • Continuous, Risk-Aware Identity Security: CrowdStrike received a perfect 5/5 score in Risk-Adaptive Access Controls by eliminating standing privileges and enforcing real-time, risk-based access that can be dynamically revoked as threat conditions change.
  • Non-Human Identity Security: With a perfect 5/5 score in NHI Security, GigaOm highlights how CrowdStrike "provides comprehensive NHI discovery across cloud, on-prem, AI-agent platforms, and SaaS," with rich context on identity posture and behavior enabling automated threat detection.
  • Agentic Innovation: CrowdStrike was awarded perfect 5/5 scores in AI-Enhanced SecOps and Automated Incident Response as "Charlotte AI provides agentic detection triage, investigation support, and SOAR workflow automation."
  • Unified Platform Protection: The report highlighted how CrowdStrike takes an "adversary-centric approach to threat prevention and detection across the enterprise," with a shared data model and unified architecture across identity, endpoint, and cloud.

To learn more about the 2026 GigaOm Radar Report for ITDR, visit here and read our blog .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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