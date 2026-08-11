CrowdStrike Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for MDR/MXDR for the Enterprise Vendor Assessment

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide MDR/MXDR for the Enterprise 2026 Vendor Assessment 1 .
The enterprise MDR market is shifting toward agentic security operations, where AI accelerates triage and takes on structured investigation and response. We believe the IDC MarketScape recognized CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete for its operational maturity in this shift: specialized agents trained by analyst decisions across every investigation, with human experts governing response throughout the threat life cycle. Today, Falcon Complete delivers a 1-minute median time to contain. 2
According to the IDC MarketScape: "Falcon Complete deploys Charlotte AI and proprietary agents to orchestrate investigation and response workflows across the threat life cycle. More than 10,000 daily triage decisions are made through AI workflows while maintaining validated analyst logic."
"Every enterprise will need agentic MDR. The volume and speed of AI-powered attacks make manual investigation unsustainable," said Austin Murphy, GM and VP of Falcon Complete, CrowdStrike. "What separates operational agentic MDR from experimentation is whether human expertise is built into the system. Every investigation our analysts run, every breach they stop, produces expert-labeled data that makes our agents more precise. That closed loop is why we believe IDC MarketScape validated CrowdStrike as an industry leader."
The IDC MarketScape notes about CrowdStrike:
- Proven AI with Demonstrated Effectiveness: Falcon Complete's Agentic MDR orchestration and its specialized agents reflect a level of operational maturity that goes beyond early-stage experimentation. The platform evolves over time by incorporating analyst decisions, while close AI–human collaboration helps maintain expert oversight and address concerns around autonomous response.
- Platform Consolidation Eliminating Complexity: The use of a single platform addresses tool consolidation priorities by eliminating integration overhead and operational friction.
- Unified Platform with Cross-Domain Visibility: The unified data model enables correlation across endpoint process execution, identity authentication, cloud APIs, network egress, and email chains, surfacing multi-stage attacks that might be invisible to siloed detection.
- Elite Intelligence and Hunting Integration: CrowdStrike's Counter Adversary Operations (CAO) organization tracks over 280 adversary groups, providing actionable insight into threat intelligence. This expertise is complemented by global telemetry from millions of endpoints and insights drawn from more than 100,000 hours of incident response engagements annually, creating broad and continuous visibility.
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IDC MarketScape: Worldwide MDR/MXDR for the Enterprise 2026 Vendor Assessment, doc #US54792426, August 2026
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Falcon Complete measures this as Median Time to Contain (MTTC). MTTC is the measured duration between the initial detection of a security threat and the successful implementation of containment controls that effectively contains a threat and prevents further malicious activity on an endpoint. This metric reflects full cycle response, spanning automation, platform enforcement and expert led operations through complete containment. Actual results may vary based on incident complexity or other environment variables such as offline hosts.
To learn more about why CrowdStrike has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide MDR/MXDR for the Enterprise 2026 Vendor Assessment, visit here .
About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com