CrowdStrike Honors Top Customers and Partners Driving Innovation in AI-Powered Cybersecurity

Oracle, NVIDIA, American Express GBT, and AWS among winners recognized at Fal.Con 2025

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of its 2025 Protectors Awards and Global Partner Awards, presented during Fal.Con 2025 in Las Vegas. The awards recognize customers and partners who are advancing cybersecurity innovation and delivering exceptional protection outcomes on the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform .

More than 8,000 cybersecurity professionals from 3,000 organizations across 65 countries attended the industry event to explore the future of AI-powered security.

2025 CrowdStrike Protectors Award Winners

  • Oracle – Protector of the Year
  • NVIDIA – Innovator Award
  • American Express Global Business Travel – Falconer Award
  • Indiana Office of Technology – Hero Award

2025 Global Partner Award Winners

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Global Partner of the Year
  • NVIDIA – Global AI Partner of the Year
  • Accenture – Global Services Partner of the Year
  • Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) – Global System Integrator of the Year
  • Optiv – Global Flex Partner of the Year
  • GuidePoint Security – Global Solution Provider of the Year
  • TD SYNNEX – Global Distributor of the Year
  • Zscaler – Global Technology Alliance Partner of the Year
  • Asper – Global MSSP Partner of the Year
  • Consortium – Global Technical Champion of the Year
  • Kudelski Security – International Partner of the Year

"Our customers and partners are the heartbeat of CrowdStrike," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "The Crowd is proving what's possible when we innovate together on a single, AI-native platform, driving outcomes, delivering stronger protection, and raising the bar for the entire industry. Simply put, we are cybersecurity's community, and together, we stop breaches."

The awards highlight how CrowdStrike's ecosystem approach delivers stronger security outcomes than any organization could achieve alone, especially as enterprises navigate the complexities of AI-powered threats and defenses.

To learn more about CrowdStrike's global ecosystem, please visit our website .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and serves customers worldwide.

