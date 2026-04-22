CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security Delivered a 264% Return on Investment Over Three Years, with a Payback Period of Under Six Months

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security Delivered a 264% Return on Investment Over Three Years, with a Payback Period of Under Six Months

Total Economic Impact study quantified the ROI of cloud security that goes beyond posture to stop breaches at the point of execution

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the findings of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study , conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of CrowdStrike. The study found that a composite organization representative of interviewed customers that deployed CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security achieved a 264% return on investment (ROI) by unifying posture management and runtime protection on a single platform that secures cloud workloads and AI infrastructure at the point of execution. The composite organization achieved a payback period of under six months and $13.8 million in total quantified benefits over three years.

The study highlighted how "Falcon Cloud Security connects posture, runtime, and threat intelligence across infrastructure, applications, data, identity, and AI — merging fragmented signals into adversary-informed detections that stop real-world attacks."

"Adversaries don't wait for posture reports to be generated and actioned; they are weaponizing frontier AI models to move from vulnerability discovery to exploitation near-instantaneously. Securing cloud workloads and AI systems requires real-time protection at the point of execution," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. "We believe Forrester's study shows that CrowdStrike eliminates complexity, stops breaches before impact, and delivers measurable ROI in months, not years."

Real-Time, Unified Cloud Security Drives Measurable Outcomes

Key findings achieved by the composite organizations demonstrate clear economic and operational value by securing the cloud with CrowdStrike, including:

  • Economic Value from Unified Cloud Security: Falcon Cloud Security delivered $13.8 million in total benefits over three years, driven by reduced cloud risk at scale, lowered total cost of ownership, and consolidated point products across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
  • Cost and Risk Reduction with Runtime Security: Interviewed organizations reported a 45% reduction in cloud risk, saving nearly $2 million in costs by detecting and stopping breaches before impact.
  • Speed, Operational Efficiency, and Productivity Gains: By consolidating telemetry across cloud infrastructure, workloads, identities, applications, data, and AI services, organizations achieved a 30% reduction in mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), delivering $5.9 million in productivity gains.
  • Securing AI Deployments at Scale: CrowdStrike secures cloud-based AI applications, services, and large language models (LLMs) across the AI lifecycle. The study noted how CrowdStrike monitors data movement across GenAI tools to identify and stop AI data exposure in real time.

Customer Interviews:

"[Falcon Cloud Security] has primarily allowed us to understand our cloud sprawl, which previously was unattainable… We can now quickly identify and resolve security events in cloud workloads… and this reduces the amount of time it takes to collaboratively contain incidents." - Information Security Leader, Telecommunications

"The threat that we see coming for newer technologies is the usage of different types of AI for cyberthreats. And it's something that we believe that CrowdStrike today is very well-positioned because when it comes to the monitoring of data movement for GenAI tools, it is extremely good." - IT Product and Compliance Manager, Smart Manufacturing

"CrowdStrike provides us with a safe ecosystem to migrate our legacy on-premises processes and applications to the cloud." - Product and Compliance Manager, Smart Manufacturing

To learn more about the Total Economic Impact™ study and Falcon Cloud Security , visit our website and read our blog .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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