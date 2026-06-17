CrowdStrike Expands Project QuiltWorks with AWS, Hardening the Cloud Attack Surface Against Frontier AI Risk

CrowdStrike unites the cloud infrastructure layer with the intelligence of the only coalition spanning discovery, prioritization, remediation, and financial protection to harden against frontier AI vulnerabilities
AWS Summit New York CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that it is expanding Project QuiltWorks with Amazon Web Services (AWS), extending the coalition from the technology, services, and financial protection to mitigate frontier AI risk, to the attack surface where vulnerabilities live and are exploited. As frontier AI collapses the window between vulnerability and exploitation marking a significant inflection point in cybersecurity history QuiltWorks has systematically united every layer of the response.
Through Project QuiltWorks, organizations running workloads on AWS that leverage the coalition's operating framework will be continuously informed, hardening cloud workload infrastructure against frontier AI vulnerabilities.
"QuiltWorks was built to give every organization a complete answer to frontier AI risk," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. "With the addition of AWS, we've closed the loop: the technology to find and prioritize it, the services to fix it, the financial protection to mitigate it, and now the infrastructure where these workloads run. That's the coalition the industry needs."
"As AI accelerates the pace of vulnerability discovery, organizations need new ways to understand and address emerging risk," said Mona Chadha, Director, AI & Strategic Partnerships, AWS. "By extending QuiltWorks intelligence to include those workloads running on AWS, we're helping customers gain greater visibility into risk across the cloud infrastructure that powers their most critical workloads."
Visibility Across the Enterprise
As frontier AI accelerates vulnerability discovery across production workloads, organizations need faster insight into where risk exists within their enterprise. With over 110 native AWS integrations, CrowdStrike is helping organizations running workloads on AWS gain continuous visibility into vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation across the enterprise regardless of where their applications and data reside.
The Complete Frontier AI Risk Framework
Powered by frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Project QuiltWorks combines CrowdStrike's AI-driven vulnerability discovery and adversary-informed prioritization with remediation services from leading systems integrators and financial protection from the cyber insurance industry. With the addition of AWS, the coalition now includes workload infrastructure, hardening against frontier AI vulnerabilities and providing a path to address the critical needs of large production workloads that enterprises run in the cloud.
Organizations running on AWS can request a Project QuiltWorks assessment – an expert review of their current program, where they stand today, and their remediation capacity. Visit here for more information.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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