CrowdStrike Establishes Cyber Superintelligence Lab, Bringing Frontier AI Research to Cyber Defense for the First Time

The talent, the data, and the environments to build AI for defense, solving the industry's defining problem: AI safety
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced its Cyber Superintelligence Lab the first frontier AI research organization built for cyberdefense and AI safety.
The Lab unites the expertise of CrowdStrike's AI researchers, offensive operators, and incident responders into one mission-focused charter. Built on the data, the adversary intelligence, and the high-fidelity environments behind the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform , the Lab paves the way for the next-generation of defense technology built for the agentic era. Dr. Bartley Richardson, chief AI and autonomous systems officer, leads the Lab.
CrowdStrike's Data Advantage Compounds
The Lab's primary input is CrowdStrike's unmatched security data corpus. Every signal is mapped and labeled by front-line analysts, with verdicts attached, establishing cybersecurity's ontology. The Falcon sensor reports from endpoints, identity systems, cloud workloads, data stores, and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM into a single architecture, producing trillions of events every day. That footprint spans environments diverse enough to capture the edge cases that matter, which is where adversaries operate. Inside those signals sit 15 years of CrowdStrike threat intelligence and incident response: expert-verified accounts of what an attack was, how it worked, and what stopped it. Volume alone does not teach defense to be right. A confirmed outcome does, and CrowdStrike produces more of them, every day the platform runs.
"Security is how AI scales," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "The Cyber Superintelligence Lab concentrates the PhDs, AI researchers, and the threat hunters who stop real attacks every day on the Falcon platform. That depth of applied AI talent belongs on the platform where breaches are stopped. The synthesis of our data moat and cybersecurity's very best AI talent advantages defenders like never before."
"The real test for AI in security is whether it can stop breaches," said Dr. Richardson. "To accomplish this today, we need intelligence that operates at machine speed, continuously learning and improving. It is the standard the whole industry will need to move towards in the face of AI-empowered adversaries."
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901071017/en/
Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com