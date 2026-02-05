CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco to Advance Saudi Arabia's Cybersecurity Transformation

CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco to Advance Saudi Arabia's Cybersecurity Transformation

Collaboration marks a first step towards investing in and building world-class, AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities in the Kingdom

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Saudi Arabia with Aramco . The proposed collaboration aims to pave the way for CrowdStrike's long-term investments in cybersecurity to help advance a unified, Kingdom-wide security model that protects critical infrastructure and accelerates the country's AI transformation.

The collaboration demonstrates Saudi Arabia's leadership in accelerating secure AI adoption, building market-specific standards of excellence, and joining the mission of stopping breaches. This announcement also establishes the first steps toward a shared commitment by both companies to long-term collaboration, innovation, and skills development aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 .

"We're proud to collaborate with Aramco as Saudi Arabia accelerates its secure AI adoption," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "I'm thrilled to bring the power of the Crowd to the Kingdom, helping to secure the commerce, creativity, and purpose of one of the world's fastest growing economies."

"Through this relationship, we aim to demonstrate our first-step commitment to supporting the Kingdom's growth by adopting world-class technologies. These technologies help to advance Saudi Arabia's ambition to lead in secure, AI-driven economic growth and empower organizations to succeed in the digital age," said Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation.

These discussions aim to enhance the cybersecurity posture of Aramco and the Kingdom, driving innovation, growth, and protection in the region.

"The impact of this collaboration is expected to be felt beyond Aramco's borders, as we set a new standard for cybersecurity excellence and inspire the emergence of a new generation of cybersecurity leaders," said Abdul Aziz S. Al Shafi, Aramco Vice President of Cybersecurity & Chief Information Security Officer.

CrowdStrike plans to explore opportunities with Aramco to help build and operate cybersecurity at national scale in Saudi Arabia. As part of this collaboration, CrowdStrike aims to explore establishing its regional headquarters in the Kingdom, deploying in-country cloud capabilities, and enabling the Falcon® platform as the foundation for unified AI-powered protection across critical infrastructure, operational technology, and Saudi Arabia's expanding digital economy. The proposed collaboration also includes joint innovation, deeper cyber threat intelligence sharing, and sustained investment in skills and workforce development aligned with Vision 2030.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

