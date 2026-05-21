CrowdStrike Delivers Visibility and Monitoring for Claude Activity via Claude's Compliance API

CrowdStrike Delivers Visibility and Monitoring for Claude Activity via Claude's Compliance API

Integration brings Claude activity into the Falcon platform, enhancing unified detection, response, and governance across enterprise AI usage

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a new integration with Claude's Compliance API, bringing Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform activity into the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to deliver centralized visibility, detection, response, and governance for enterprise AI usage.

As Claude becomes embedded in production workflows like code generation, customer communications, legal review, and internal research, organizations need the same visibility and control they already apply across endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads. Without equivalent visibility into Claude activity, AI usage can introduce gaps in the broader security environment.

"Every enterprise application requires monitoring and protection. AI shouldn't be the exception," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "As Claude becomes part of how organizations operate, security teams need it in the same operational picture as everything else. This integration puts AI activity inside the Falcon platform, right next to endpoint, identity, and cloud signals, so customers can apply the cybersecurity they already trust."

Bringing AI Activity into Security Operations

The integration ingests activity data from Claude's Compliance API into Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM and Charlotte Agentic SOAR , making Claude activity part of the broader security dataset. By unifying AI signals with Falcon platform data across endpoint, identity, and cloud, organizations can extend existing security operations to cover AI usage at scale.

Through this integration, organizations can:

  • Extend visibility to AI activity: Ingest Claude Enterprise activity logs and conversation content, along with Claude Platform activity logs, into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, correlating AI usage with endpoint, identity, and cloud telemetry for complete operational context.
  • Detect and investigate with broader context: Analyze AI activity alongside security signals across the environment. For example, correlating unusual Claude usage patterns with identity anomalies or data movement to surface risks that neither signal would reveal alone.
  • Automate response at machine speed: Use Charlotte Agentic SOAR to trigger workflows for alerting, investigation, and response, based on AI activity signals, reducing manual effort and accelerating containment.
  • Enforce policy through Falcon workflows: Extend oversight and policy-driven response through Falcon® AI Detection and Response (AIDR) and Falcon® Shield , enabling security teams to define and enforce how the organization responds to AI-related signals at scale.

For more information on CrowdStrike and Anthropic, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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