CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA Expand Global Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, Defining the Next Generation of Innovation for the Agentic Era

Fourth annual program offers startups worldwide expanded technical and go-to-market support to build and scale the next generation of agentic cybersecurity companies
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced its fourth annual Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, a global program for startups building the future of cybersecurity for the agentic era, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA . Applications are now open worldwide.
Applications are open through Monday, November 2, 2026, with the eight-week program running from Monday, January 11 through Monday, March 8, 2027. The Accelerator connects early-stage startups with technical and business leaders across CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA, as well as market contributors, combining hands-on technical mentorship with business development and go-to-market guidance.
New this year, participants will have an accelerated path to build with CrowdStrike, including access to Falcon Foundry agent creation, Falcon APIs, opportunities to develop verified integrations, and publication in the CrowdStrike Marketplace . AWS is expanding go-to-market support with hands-on guidance to accelerate AWS Partner Network onboarding, technical validation, and AWS Marketplace listings. Through NVIDIA Inception , participants will gain technical training and developer resources, with opportunities for additional technical and go-to-market support based on eligibility and engagement.
At the conclusion of the program, up to ten startups will advance to pitch live at RSAC™ 2027 , April 5–8, where the 2027 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator winner will be selected in a live event showcase. Outstanding companies may also be considered for investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon® Fund .
The Accelerator has now supported more than 90 startups globally, with participating companies raising nearly $1 billion in funding and multiple alumni going on to be acquired. Last year's winner Jazz has more than doubled its book of business, nearly tripled revenue, increased inbound leads 5x, and grown its pipeline 10x. Jazz also expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike , bringing Melody, its agentic AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP) investigator, to Falcon Foundry. Runner-up Above Security has added several new customers, received a strategic investment from the Falcon Fund , and expanded its product through an integration with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, while fellow cohort member Fabrix Security was acquired by Silverfort.
Previous cohorts have delivered continued momentum. Onum was acquired by CrowdStrike; 2024–2025 winner Terra Security has raised $38 million to advance its agentic AI-powered offensive security platform; and 2023–2024 winner Remedio (formerly GYTPOL) raised $65 million to expand its AI-powered device posture management platform.
"The next generation of agentic cybersecurity companies is being built right now, and we want to foster ecosystem innovation to transform cybersecurity," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Together with AWS and NVIDIA, we're putting the scale and power of our companies and ecosystems behind the best founders to help them build faster, reach more customers, and grow. When these companies grow, we grow with them."
"AI is changing both the threats customers face and what's possible in cybersecurity," said CJ Moses, chief information security officer at Amazon. "The next generation of security companies needs to build for real-world environments from day one. This Accelerator gives founders access to the cloud infrastructure, technical expertise, and scale to turn ambitious ideas into solutions enterprises can depend on."
"Agentic AI is creating new opportunities for startups to rethink how cybersecurity is built and delivered," said Saša Zdjelar, chief security officer and head of product security at NVIDIA. "Through NVIDIA Inception and the Global Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, founders gain access to the accelerated computing, AI technologies, and technical expertise to turn breakthrough ideas into security solutions built for machine speed."
To apply, visit this website . Startups are encouraged to review the terms and conditions here .
The NVIDIA Inception program is a free resource that empowers startups to transform industries with cutting-edge technologies. Inception supports companies through critical stages like product development, prototyping, and deployment. Members receive a personalized range of benefits, including access to free self-paced and open source NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute courses and discounted instructor-led workshops, preferred pricing on select NVIDIA hardware and software, and guidance from technical experts, providing essential tools to help startups accelerate their growth and innovation.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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