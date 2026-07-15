CrowdStrike Appoints AJ Shipley as Chief Product Officer

Former Splunk Security CPO to advance the Falcon platform's structural advantage to secure the agentic era
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the appointment of AJ Shipley as Chief Product Officer. Shipley now leads CrowdStrike's product organization, accelerating innovation across the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to advance the company's mission of stopping breaches and securing the world's adoption of AI.
As organizations race to deploy AI, every agent, model, and agentic workflow becomes a new attack surface to defend, a new identity to govern, and a new endpoint to secure. This creates two demands: using AI to defend the enterprise through the agentic SOC, and securing the AI that enterprises now depend on. Building on the architectural advantage that made Falcon the platform of record for endpoint, identity, cloud, and next-gen SIEM, Shipley will extend CrowdStrike's lead in securing the agentic era.
"Our platform advantage is structural: the sensor network, the telemetry, and the closed-loop system of real-time intelligence and expert validation that no one else can match," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "AI executes on the endpoint, and as the pioneer of EDR, we are uniquely positioned to capture the greatest tailwind cybersecurity has ever seen: securing the AI enterprises deploy. AJ is one of the most accomplished builders in our industry, and he is the right leader to seize an opportunity this large."
Shipley brings more than two decades of experience building category-defining cybersecurity products. He joins CrowdStrike from Splunk Security, where he served as Chief Product Officer. Previously, Shipley led product management for Cisco's Threat Detection and Response portfolio, spanning XDR, EDR, NDR, email security, and vulnerability management. He built Cisco XDR from the ground up and drove the due diligence and investment thesis behind the company's $28 billion acquisition of Splunk. Earlier, Shipley held senior product leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks. Across his career, Shipley has built, scaled, and transformed security platforms – and joins CrowdStrike at the defining inflection point in cybersecurity's history.
"No company has done more to stop breaches and thwart the adversary than CrowdStrike. That is the opinion of every customer and partner I have spoken to or supported throughout my career," said Shipley. "Now there is a bigger opportunity in front of us: securing how the world adopts AI. Falcon's unified architecture is uniquely built to deliver the speed, scale, and simplicity organizations need to secure the agentic enterprise."
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com