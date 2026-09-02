CrowdStrike Announces 2026 Customer and Partner Award Winners: The Leaders Securing the Front Lines of AI

CrowdStrike Announces 2026 Customer and Partner Award Winners: The Leaders Securing the Front Lines of AI

NVIDIA, United Airlines, Salesforce, and AWS among customers and partners recognized at Fal.Con 2026

Fal.Con 2026 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced its 2026 customer and partner award winners at Fal.Con 2026 recognizing the customers and partners building with CrowdStrike to secure the front lines of AI.

2026 CrowdStrike Customer Impact Award Winners

  • Anthropic – Global Leadership Impact Award
  • Mondelēz International – Global Community Impact Award
  • Providence Health & Services – Global Transformation Award
  • Salesforce – Global AI Impact Award
  • United Airlines – Global Platform Pioneer Award

2026 Partner of the Year Award Winners

  • NVIDIA – Global Partner of the Year
  • Accenture – Global System Integrator of the Year
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Global AI Partner of the Year
  • Carahsoft – Global Distribution Partner of the Year
  • Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) – Global Services Partner of the Year
  • GuidePoint Security – Global Solution Provider of the Year
  • Ignition Technology – Global Technical Champion of the Year
  • Kroll – Global MSSP Partner of the Year
  • Sekuro – International Partner of the Year
  • SHI International – Global Flex Partner of the Year
  • Zscaler – Global Technology Alliance Partner of the Year

2026 Circle of Excellence Winners

CrowdStrike also recognized the inaugural Circle of Excellence winners, celebrating partners that delivered standout net-new customer growth across its global reseller and distribution ecosystem in the first half of the year.

  • Asper Tecnologia LTDA – Partner MVP
  • Carahsoft – Distributor Velocity Partner
  • CDW – Regional New Logo Value Partner (AMER)
  • FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. – Regional New Logo Value Partner (JAPAC)
  • Gamma Ingenieros S.A.S. – Breakthrough Emerging Partner
  • GuidePoint Security – Global New Logo Growth Partner
  • Kroll – Partner MVP
  • Otsuka Corporation – International New Logo Growth Partner
  • Softcat plc – Regional New Logo Value Partner (EURO)

"The Crowd is our advantage," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Our customers are raising the bar for what's possible in cybersecurity, and our partners multiply that impact around the world. This year's winners show what happens when the world's leading organizations build, innovate, and win together on the most critical risk of today: securing AI."

The 2026 award winners were recognized at Fal.Con 2026, which brought together more than 10,000 attendees from 4,000 organizations across 71 countries and a record 150+ partner sponsors.

To learn more about CrowdStrike's global ecosystem, please visit our website .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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