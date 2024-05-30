Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CrowdStrike and Ignition Technology Expand Partnership to Drive Cybersecurity Transformation in the Nordics

CrowdStrike and Ignition Technology Expand Partnership to Drive Cybersecurity Transformation in the Nordics

Ignition Technology standardizes on the Falcon platform to drive vendor consolidation and power security solutions for its Nordic partner base

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced an expanded distribution partnership with Ignition Technology to bring the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to Ignition's Nordic partner base. Ignition's partner network in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland will gain access to the Falcon platform to drive vendor consolidation and stop breaches with the world's most advanced AI-native cybersecurity.

Ignition is committed to bringing the best cybersecurity solutions to its global partner base. CrowdStrike and Ignition's expanded partnership builds on rapid market traction in the UK, enabling partners to address customer challenges around consolidating costs and simplifying cybersecurity. Ignition's go-to-market strategy, channel development expertise and expansive partner network of leading solutions providers will accelerate adoption of the Falcon platform's cutting-edge capabilities across all key attack surfaces to drive cybersecurity transformation in the Nordics.

"We see businesses of all sizes looking for an AI-native platform to transform and consolidate their cybersecurity. This global phenomenon is pronounced in the Nordics where we're expanding to help organizations stop breaches," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. "Growing strategic partnerships with leading industry innovators like Ignition Technology is how we change the game and scale, accelerating our partner-first go-to-market. We're excited to expand our engagement with the Ignition Technology team in the Nordics."

"We've experienced firsthand how the Falcon platform allows our partners to consolidate and simplify cybersecurity for their customers," said Mikko Vaajamo, CEO, Ignition Technology Northern Europe. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with CrowdStrike and equip our Nordic partners with the tools they need to provide their customers with the protection, consolidation and automation outcomes they desire."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

©2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Ignition Technology

Ignition Technology is a cybersecurity distributor for the SaaS world. We believe in the power of the channel to enable and secure business transformation. We enable our partners to architect solutions that better protect their customers and help them navigate the future of cybersecurity through our people, our knowledge and our solutions and services.

By discovering innovative, emerging cybersecurity solutions, we help them de-risk their business, create value and maintain relevance with their customers whilst delivering peace of mind. For more information visit https://www.ignition-technology.com/ne .

Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

