CrowdStrike and CoreWeave Partner to Power the Secure AI Cloud for the Agentic Era

Built for pioneers by pioneers, the partnership accelerates the march toward secure AGI defining the foundation for the agentic era

At Fal.Con Europe 2025, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and CoreWeave , The Essential Cloud for AI™, announced a major global partnership to power the secure AI cloud foundation for the agentic era and accelerate the march toward secure AGI.

The collaboration combines CoreWeave's high-performance AI Cloud with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform 's industry-leading protection to secure and accelerate the complex computing workloads that drive modern AI innovation – protecting the systems where intelligence is built, trained, and deployed. Together, the companies are empowering AI pioneers to innovate faster and with confidence on infrastructure that is secure by design.

Building on CrowdStrike's collaboration with NVIDIA to bring always-on, continuously learning AI agents for cybersecurity to the edge, the CrowdStrike-CoreWeave partnership extends that innovation into real-world production environments running on CoreWeave's platform, built on NVIDIA's AI infrastructure.

"AI is transforming security and CrowdStrike is transforming how AI is secured," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "CoreWeave powers some of the most advanced AI workloads on the planet, and CrowdStrike secures where AI happens. Together, we're building a foundation for the agentic era, where security is inherent to AI itself."

"CoreWeave has built the infrastructure that powers the most advanced AI workloads in the world," said Michael Intrator, co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of CoreWeave. "Together with CrowdStrike, we're combining the best performance and protection to give AI pioneers the scale and speed to build, train, and deploy AI securely and with confidence."

The CrowdStrike-CoreWeave partnership expands CrowdStrike's secure AI ecosystem – bringing together CrowdStrike's cybersecurity leadership, CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud, and NVIDIA's AI infrastructure to deliver the security, speed, intelligence, and resilience that the agentic era demands.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.

Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

