Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 (the "Meeting"), shareholders holding a total of 271,828,759 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 72.24% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated April 24, 2026, was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 93.6% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Number of Shares Voted For Percentage of Shares Voted For Number of Shares Withheld from Voting Percentage of Shares Withheld from Voting
Jason Adler 220,505,353   99.42 % 1,291,292   0.58 %
Darren Broughton 220,506,387   99.42 % 1,290,258   0.58 %
Murray Garnick 219,627,749   99.02 % 2,168,896   0.98 %
Michael Gorenstein 207,751,369   93.67 % 14,045,276   6.33 %
Dominik Meier 220,426,444   99.38 % 1,370,201   0.62 %
James Rudyk 216,463,958   97.60 % 5,332,687   2.40 %
Elizabeth Seegar 220,476,757   99.40 % 1,319,888   0.60 %


Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, with 99.09% of votes cast in favor of such resolution, and voted, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, in favor of holding future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers every year. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2026 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Cronos

Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LIT™ and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:
Harrison Aaron
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Group Inc.CRONnasdaq:cron:us
CRON
The Conversation (0)
Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.

Keep Reading...

Water Ways Completes Installation of the First Cannaways Irrigation and Fertilization System at the Cronos Facility in Israel

Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV:WWT) (“Water Ways” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the completion, installation and delivery of its first Cannaways medical cannabis irrigation and fertilization system. Cannaways is an Internet of Things (“IoT”) controlled irrigation and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Related News

uranium investing

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

uranium investing

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2026 in Review

gold investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

oil and gas investing

UAE OPEC Exit and the Significance of Domestic Oil Supply

rare earth investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

oil and gas investing

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting