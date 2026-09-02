Cronos' brand Spinach® Expands its Best-Selling Lineups of Edibles and Vapes

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabis company, is expanding its lineup of edible multipacks with the SOURZ by Spinach® Blue Raspberry Lemonade Fully Blasted multipack, featuring its first live resin gummy. This month the brand will also launch new flavors in its best-selling lineup of vape cartridges, Strawberry Banana and Sweet Citrus Punch.
The new SOURZ by Spinach® Blue Raspberry Lemonade Fully Blasted gummies will be exclusively sold in the SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted 10-pack, Canada's No. 1 edible multipack as of June 20261. The popular Blue Raspberry Lemonade flavor features the same bold dual-flavor and sweet-then-sour taste, while offering a full spectrum experience through 100% live resin infusion. The new additions to the Spinach® family of vapes bolster a popular flavor lineup with cannabinoid combinations that have made the brand the #1 vape brand in Canada, capturing 11% share of all vape sales in June 20261.
The newest additions to the lineups of SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted edible multipacks and Spinach® vapes include:
10-Pack (10 x 10mg THC gummies):
- SOURZ by Spinach® Blue Raspberry Lemonade Fully Blasted gummies, the brand's first gummy infused with 100% live resin
1.2g and 1g Vapes:
- Spinach® Strawberry Banana 1.2g vape (Indica)
- Featuring juicy strawberry and creamy banana flavor notes
- Spinach® Sweet Citrus Punch 1g liquid diamonds vape (Sativa)
- Infused with liquid diamonds and featuring sweet, tangy, and vibrant citrus flavor notes
- Infused with liquid diamonds and featuring sweet, tangy, and vibrant citrus flavor notes
"We're thrilled to launch these exciting new flavors and products in our vape and edibles portfolios after a successful summer season for the Spinach® brand," said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. "Our leadership in these categories is driven by our focus on quality and innovation, and our ability to deliver new cannabis experiences that expand and differentiate our offerings, giving consumers more choice and reasons to choose Spinach®. We're looking forward to announcing more exciting product launches in the fourth quarter of 2026 that we believe consumers will love."
The new SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipack and additions to the Spinach® vape portfolio are available now in Ontario, with wider national availability later this fall. To view the full lineup of Spinach® products, visit spinachcannabis.com.
1 HiFyre Retail Analytics – National Retail Dollar Sales by Brand in Canada – June 2026.
About Cronos
Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LIT™ and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the development and launch of new Spinach® products, including new flavors, formats and cannabinoid combinations; the timing and scope of the rollout and national availability of new SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted and Spinach® vape products; the Company's ability to develop new cannabis experiences that expand and differentiate its offerings; expectations regarding product innovation announcements in the fourth quarter of 2026; and the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio by scaling leading consumer goods products through R&D and innovation. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Harrison Aaron
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com