Cronos Announces Appointment of ATB Cormark as its Broker for Share Repurchases in Canada

Cronos Announces Appointment of ATB Cormark as its Broker for Share Repurchases in Canada

Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), an innovative global cannabis company, announced today that it has appointed ATB Capital Markets Corp. ("ATB Cormark") to act as its broker in connection with share repurchases over the facilities of the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading systems, in place of Virtu Canada Corp., under its previously announced share repurchase program.

About Cronos

Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LIT™ and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. The forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's share repurchases over the facilities of the TSX and its share repurchase program. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:
Harrison Aaron
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


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