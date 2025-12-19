Critical One Energy Announces Closing of Upsized CDN$1,430,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 1,430,000 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of CDN$1.00 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of CDN$1,430,000 (the "Offering").

The close of the flow-through private placement upsizes the Company's previously announced offering with gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,250,000 (1,250,000 FT Shares at a price of CDN$1.00 per FT Share). Please see Critical One's press release of December 15, 2025 for reference.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of CDN$75,000 in finder's fees, and issued 75,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$1.50 per common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares to incur exploration expenses that are eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering described above will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company intends to close an additional private placement on or before December 24, 2025 for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$300,000, consisting of the issuance of up to 300,000 FT Shares at a price of CDN$1.00 per FT Share. The Company may provide compensation in connection with this offering, consisting of a cash commission of up to 6% of the proceeds raised, as well as common share purchase warrants in an amount up to 6% of the FT Shares issued. Each common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$1.50 per common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project focuses the Company's exposure on antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals, as well as gold, which is known to occur at numerous locations on the Howells Lake Project. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium investment interests in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham
Executive Chairman & CEO
Critical One Energy Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
ir@criticaloneenergy.com

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello
Manager, Media & Analyst Relations
Primoris Group Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the terms and timing of the private placement described in this press release and the anticipated uses of the proceeds raised from such private placement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: there will be sufficient interest from potential investors in order to complete the private placement on the terms as described herein or at all; and the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the private placement as currently anticipated and described herein.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company will not be able to proceed with the issuance of common shares on the terms described in this press release or at all, and that the Company will not have sufficient resources in order to carry out its exploration plans as currently anticipated.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278724

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Critical One EnergyCRTL:CCCSE:CRTLOTCQB:MMTLFEnergy Investing
CRTL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Two white puzzle pieces on orange background with "M&A" text.

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) has agreed to merge with fusion power developer TAE Technologies in an all-stock transaction valued at more than US$6 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, announced on Thursday (December 18), shareholders of Trump Media and TAE will each own... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Engdahl as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Engdahl is a professional geologist and the current President... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 12, 2025, it has increased its... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a 1,200-metre diamond drilling program at the Ivana Gateway target (formerly Ivana Gap), located 4700 metres northwest of the Ivana deposit,... Keep Reading...
Denison Announces Closing of Transaction with Skyharbour and Formation of Four Prospective Exploration Joint Ventures Proximal to Wheeler River

Denison Announces Closing of Transaction with Skyharbour and Formation of Four Prospective Exploration Joint Ventures Proximal to Wheeler River

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML; NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF), (Frankfurt:SC1P) and the formation of four... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Closes Major Strategic Transaction with Denison Mines to Form Four New Joint Ventures at Russell Lake with Combined Project Consideration up to $61.5 Million

Skyharbour Closes Major Strategic Transaction with Denison Mines to Form Four New Joint Ventures at Russell Lake with Combined Project Consideration up to $61.5 Million

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the definitive repurchase agreement (the "Strategic Agreement") with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or "DML"), whereby Denison has acquired an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

Silver Outlook: World Edition

silver investing

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Silver Outlook: Australia Edition

Uranium Investing

Denison, Skyharbour Finalize Saskatchewan Uranium Joint Venture Deal

Critical Metals Investing

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Tech Investing

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases