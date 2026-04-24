Critical Elements Mourns the Loss of Director Marc Simpson

Critical Elements Mourns the Loss of Director Marc Simpson

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is very sad to announce the passing of our friend and colleague, director Marc Simpson, after a brief illness. Marc had been a director of Critical Elements since March 2013, always a calm and reliable voice in our boardroom. He graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Manitoba in 1991 and commenced a career as a highly respected geologist and exploration company executive spanning 35 years. He was a member of both Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia and Engineers and Geoscientists Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, management, and all employees, we extend our most sincere condolences to Marc's family and colleagues during this period. We also offer them our full support.

"We will remember a deeply respected colleague whose presence, wisdom, and human generosity touched all those who had the privilege of working with him. His passing leaves a profound void within our Corporation and brings great sorrow to us all", stated Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Chief Executive Officer.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.



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