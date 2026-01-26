Critical Elements Lithium Corp Announces Investor Relations Partnership With Adelaide Capital and Oak Hill Capital

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has strengthened its investor relations strategy and capital markets program through the engagement of Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), and 6ix, in support of the continued advancement of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project and the Corporation's development.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with Critical Elements to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, social media, conferences and assisting with investor communication. Pursuant to an investor relations consulting agreement (the "IRA"), the Corporation has agreed to pay a monthly fee of $8,000 for a 3-month term and will automatically renew on monthly basis at the end of the 3-month period. Adelaide is principally owned by Deborah Honig and is an arm's length company based in Toronto, Ontario. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations and social media firm that specializes in small-cap growth companies.

The Corporation has also retained Oak Hill to provide investor relations, business and business advisory services to the Corporation. Oak Hill is a Toronto-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm that has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for the Corporation, as well as to broaden the awareness of the Corporation within the investment community by e-mail and phone campaigns. The agreement with Oak Hill will be effective on January 26, 2026, for an initial three-month term and will automatically renew on monthly basis at the end of the 3-month period. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Oak Hill has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing its services. In consideration for its services, Oak Hill will receive a monthly fee of $10,000, plus applicable taxes. Neither Oak Hill nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

"As we continue to advance the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project and position Critical Elements for its next phase of development, it is increasingly important that our capital markets strategy evolves alongside the Corporation," said Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Chief Executive Officer of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation. "Partnering with Adelaide Capital allows us to broaden our investor communications and ensure that the progress we are making is clearly and consistently communicated to the market."

In addition, the Corporation recently engaged 6ix, an independent software services provider, for a six-month term. at a total fee of $37,800. 6ix provides a digital platform purpose-built for live and on-demand investor webinars, enabling public companies to present updates, host presentations and panels, and engage directly with existing and prospective investors. The platform includes tools for webinar hosting, audience management, content distribution, and post-event analytics, allowing the Corporation to deliver investor communications at scale.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

