Critical Elements Announces the Results from The Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Critical Elements Announces the Results from The Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on April 22, 2026, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Ani Markova, Maysa Habelrih and Vanessa Laplante as directors;

  • Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 52,164,231, representing 22.48% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

Detailed results of the vote on the election of directors of Meeting are given below:

Votes for

% for

Votes against

% against

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

48,281,375

98.88%

548,934

1.12%

Steffen Haber

48,363,192

99.04%

467,117

0.96%

Eric Zaunscherb

48,352,900

99.02%

477,409

0.98%

Marc Simpson

48,273,663

98.86%

556,646

1.14%

Matthew Lauriston Starnes

48,324,438

98.96%

505,871

1.04%

Marcus Brune

48,272,357

98.86%

557,952

1.14%

Ani Markova

48,252,246

98.82%

578,063

1.18%

Maysa Habelrih

48,253,946

98.82%

576,363

1.18%

Vanessa Laplante

48,257,143

98.83%

573,166

1.17%

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium CorporationCRE:CCtsxv:crebattery metals investing
CRE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Supplying Lithium and Tantalum for 21st Century Markets

Supplying Lithium and Tantalum for 21st Century Markets Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on March 23, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was oversubscribed.An aggregate of 10,355,030 units (the "... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0024, -0025 and -0026 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Signs US$100 Million Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement with Lanshen for Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Signs US$100 Million Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement with Lanshen for Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with Xi'an Lanshen New Material Technology... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026

Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026

Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report that it has been awarded $225,000 under the Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program, representing... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Launches New Study to Examine Next-Generation GLP-1 Drugs

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

Related News

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

precious metals investing

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces the Signing of a Three-year UHP Oxygen Supply Contract with a Strategic American Customer, Strengthening its Presence in the United States

precious metals investing

Heliostar Drills 69 Metres Grading 10.1 g/t Gold in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula

aluminum investing

Share Consolidation

energy investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus