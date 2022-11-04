Market NewsInvesting News

Combs' Proposed Acquisition Will Create the Largest Black Owned Cannabis Company in The World and Affirms His Commitment to Economic Inclusion of Underrepresented Groups in Cannabis

Agreement to Sell New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts Assets Marks a Major Step Towards Closing Cresco Labs' Acquisition of Columbia Care

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multi-state operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis, and Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) ("Columbia Care"), today announced the signing of definitive agreements to divest certain New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts assets (the "Assets") to an entity owned and controlled by Sean "Diddy" Combs (the "Transaction"). The divestiture of the Assets is required for Cresco to close its previously announced acquisition of Columbia Care (the "Columbia Care Acquisition"). The Transaction is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the Columbia Care Acquisition. Total consideration for the Transaction is an amount up to US$185,000,000 (the "Purchase Price").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005563/en/

The proposed acquisition by Sean

The proposed acquisition by Sean "Diddy" Combs will create the largest Black owned business in cannabis. (Photo Credit: Revolt Media)

The Transaction is Combs' first investment in cannabis, the fastest growing industry in the U.S., and upon closing, will create the country's first minority-owned and operated, vertically integrated multi-state operator. This industry-changing transaction is rooted in Cresco's vision to develop the most responsible, respectable and robust industry possible, and advances Combs' mission to open new doors in emerging industries for Black entrepreneurs and other diverse founders who are underrepresented and underserved. Throughout his legendary career, Combs has solidified himself as one of the most successful business leaders and cultural icons. Establishing an unrivaled track record for breaking new ground and redefining industries, he has built a portfolio of leading global brands across music, entertainment, spirits, fashion, and media. Combs has also maintained a deep commitment to philanthropy, with a focus on empowerment through education and entrepreneurship, and community activism.

These vertically integrated New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts assets provide Combs the ability to grow and manufacture cannabis products; wholesale, and distribute those branded products to licensed dispensaries in major metropolitan areas like New York City, Boston, and Chicago; and operate retail stores in all three states.

"Today's announcement is bigger than the Transaction – and it couldn't come at a time of greater significance and momentum. We've seen executive power exercised to address matters of cannabis injustice, we're seeing bi-partisan support for elements of federal reform, and we're seeing some of the largest and most influential states in the country launch cannabis programs prioritizing social responsibility – this announcement adds to that momentum," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO. "For Cresco, the transaction is a major step towards closing the Columbia Care acquisition and our leadership position in one of the largest consumer products categories of the future. For an industry in need of greater diversity of leadership and perspective, the substantial presence of a minority-owned operator in some of the most influential markets in the country being led by one of the most prolific and impactful entrepreneurs of our time is momentous…and incredibly exciting. We're thrilled to welcome Sean and his team to the industry."

"My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries where we've traditionally been denied access, and this acquisition provides the immediate scale and impact needed to create a more equitable future in cannabis," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, Chairman and CEO Combs Enterprises. "Owning the entire process — from growing and manufacturing to marketing, retail, and wholesale distribution — is a historic win for the culture that will allow us to empower diverse leaders throughout the ecosystem and be bold advocates for inclusion."

Columbia Care CEO and Co-founder, Nicholas Vita, added, "These assets offer the Combs' team significant market presence, enabling them to make the most impact on the industry as a whole. It's been clear to us that Sean has the right team to carry on the strong legacy of these Columbia Care and Cresco Labs facilities, and we can't wait to see how he helps shape the cannabis industry going forward through his entrepreneurial leadership and innovation."

Terms of Transaction

The buyer entities will purchase certain Cresco and Columbia Care assets in New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts. A portion of the Purchase Price would be payable upon closing of the Transaction, subject to adjustments contained in the definitive agreements, and will be comprised of approximately US$110,000,000 in cash and approximately US$45,000,000 of seller notes. The remaining portion of the Purchase Price would be payable post-closing upon achievement of certain short-term, objective, and market-based milestones. The following combination of Cresco ("CL") and Columbia Care ("CC") assets will be divested in the Transaction:

  • New York: Brooklyn (CC), Manhattan (CC), New Hartford (CL), and Rochester (CC) retail assets and Rochester (CC) production asset.
  • Massachusetts: Greenfield (CC), Worcester (CL), and Leicester (CL) retail assets and Leicester (CL) production asset.
  • Illinois: Chicago – Jefferson Park (CC) and Villa Park (CC) retail assets and Aurora (CC) production asset.

The closing of the Transaction is subject to certain closing conditions in the definitive agreements, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals; clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act; and the closing of the Columbia Care Acquisition.

Cresco and Columbia Care are in the process of divesting other assets to meet regulatory requirements ahead of closing the Columbia Care Acquisition. Additional announcements regarding those divestitures will be forthcoming. The Company is working through regulatory reviews and approvals to close the Columbia Care Acquisition as soon as possible which is now expected to be around the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Tarik Brooks, who serves on Cresco's Board of Directors (the "Board") and as the President of Combs Enterprises, recused himself from Cresco's review and approval of the Transaction. In accordance with the Company's policies, the Transaction was reviewed and approved by an independent committee of the Board as well as all disinterested Board members. The Board received certain financial advisory services from A.G.P/Alliance Global Partners in connection with its consideration of the Transaction. Columbia Care's Board of Directors also approved the Transaction.

Financial and Legal Advisors

Stoic Advisory Inc. and Solidum Capital Advisors are acting as financial advisor to Cresco Labs. Paul Hastings LLP is acting as US legal advisor to Cresco Labs.

ATB Capital Markets and Gramercy Capital Group, LLC (through INTE Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC), are acting as financial advisor to Columbia Care. Foley Hoag LLP is acting as US legal advisor to Columbia Care.

Evercore and Empowerment IP Capital are acting as financial advisor to Combs. Goodwin Proctor is acting as US legal advisor to Combs.

Media Kit: https://stashbox.crescolabs.com/s/f43hn3348pq8gjkfgcvn9mq

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's and Columbia Care's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's and Columbia Care's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,' ‘will,' ‘should,' ‘could,' ‘would,' ‘expects,' ‘plans,' ‘anticipates,' ‘believes,' ‘estimates,' ‘projects,' ‘predicts,' ‘potential' or ‘continue' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on March 25, 2022, in Columbia Care's Form 10, filed on May 9, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company and Columbia Care with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, as applicable; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and Columbia Care. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' or Columbia Care shares, nor as to the Company's or Columbia Care's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company and Columbia Care do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company or Columbia Care after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

About Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean Combs has cemented himself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs and cultural icons of all-time. As Chairman and CEO of Combs Enterprises, he has a diverse portfolio of business and investments covering the music, fashion, fragrance, beverage, marketing, film, television and media industries. And now, adding cannabis to his list of businesses with the acquisition of a vertically integrated planned divestiture from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care in three top markets. Starting in the 1990's, his Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group successfully carved out a new niche within the hip-hop genre and this year he launched Love Records focusing on the R&B genre. Through a partnership with Diageo, Sean Combs' wildly popular Ciroc Vodka has become the standard for premium vodka, prompting the entrepreneur to acquire luxury tequila brand DeLeón and launch the fitness and wellness water brand AQUAhydrate. In 2013, Sean Combs launched his own music television network, REVOLT, which continues to be a driving force in music and culture, engaging more than 80 million young adults along a multitude of platforms. In 2021, Combs bought back Sean John, his award-winning luxury fashion and lifestyle brand, and he launched several initiatives to help the underserved which included a financial readiness platform called Our Fair Share, a global online Black marketplace Empower Global, and an internship program with WME called the Excellence Program. Sean Combs continues to apply the same drive and entrepreneurial spirit to his philanthropic work and political activism, most recently with his partnership and funding of Capital Preparatory Schools on the East Coast.

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care .

Cresco Labs

Media:
Jason Erkes
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investors:
Megan Kulick
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Media:
Nathalie Moar, Chief Communications Officer & Lead Strategist
pr@combsenterprises.com

Columbia Care

Media:
Lindsay Wilson, VP of Communications
media@col-care.com

Investors:
Lee Ann Evans, SVP Capital Markets
ir@col-care.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Green Thumb Industries Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Expands New Jersey Adult-Use Sales to Bordentown Dispensary

Curaleaf Bordentown is the Company's third location in the Garden State to introduce adult-use sales

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the launch of adult-use sales at its Bordentown, New Jersey location. Curaleaf Bordentown, located at 191 Route 130, is the Company's third and final location to sell adult-use cannabis in the Garden State.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on November 9, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-888-254-3590
International: 1-786-789-4797

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/xX6Q5JE71z3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-third-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-on-november-9-2022-301663964.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c1805.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Announces November Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during November 2022 .

  • MJBizCon – Marijuana Business Conference & Cannabis Expo
    November 15 – 18, 2022
    Curaleaf management will be hosting investor meetings.

  • CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum
    November 16 – 17, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a keynote fireside chat titled "The State of Cannabis Investing Globally" with James Kirsch , Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners, on November 16 at 9:30 – 10 a.m. PT . Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf, will be participating in a panel titled "Investing in Multi-State Operators: A Look at Business Plans, Operating Models & Future Expansion Opportunities" on November 16 at 10:15 – 11 a.m. PT . Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Announces Extension of Term Loan

Avicanna Announces Extension of Term Loan

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid based products, announces that it has entered into a extension agreement (the " Extension Agreement ") in connection with its senior secured term loan previously announced on August 19, 2021 (the " Term Loan "). In accordance with the Extension Agreement, the maturity date of the Term Loan was extended by five months, from October 19, 2022 to March 19, 2023 (the " New Maturity Date ").

Pursuant to the Extension Agreement, the Company will continue to make interest payments as required by the original loan agreement in respect of the Term Loan, and will also make monthly repayments of principal beginning in November, 2022 and ending in February, 2023, following which the outstanding principal on the Term Loan will come due on the New Maturity Date. The Term Loan continues to bear interest at 5% per annum, calculated monthly.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gage Cannabis Announces Fourth Social Equity Grant Recipient, Midwest CannaNurses

Gage Cannabis, subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp. and a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan today announced its fourth social equity grant recipient, Midwest CannaNurses ("MCN"). MCN is a Detroit -based minority-owned holistic health and wellness education consulting company dedicated to health advocacy, education and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as an alternative therapy.

TerrAscend Corp Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

"Midwest CannaNurses is extremely grateful to receive Gage's generous grant, which will aid our mission to educate the community about cannabis as an alternative therapy for health and wellness," said Biyyiah Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Midwest CannaNurses. "With this contribution, we will be able to provide professional development for nurses and allied health professionals and expand our community outreach efforts by holding more educational seminars for the public. We're glad to see companies like Gage seeking opportunities to support organizations that uplift diverse communities, and this social equity grant will enable us to continue advocating for safe and informed cannabis use.

Founded in 2020 by a group of licensed nurses who recognized their unique position and duty to normalize cannabis as medicine, Midwest CannaNurses has strived to close the current gap in the public's knowledge through education efforts including their "Outgrow The Stigma" initiative. Across Michigan , MCN offers consulting services with a focus on cannabis as medicine, and provides education on topics such as dosing titration, safe consumption, routes of administration and Individualized CannaPlans.

"Gage and TerrAscend are proud to award our social equity grant to Midwest CannaNurses, a valuable organization focused on advocating for safe, effective cannabis use while demanding destigmatization and decriminalization in communities of color," said Mike Finos, President and EVP of Operations at Gage Cannabis. "Biyyiah and MCN are an exceptionally talented group of health experts providing education and resources to patients and medical professionals throughout Michigan . We look forward to supporting MCN as it continues to eliminate disparities of access and improve their patients' quality of life for years to come."

The grant recipient's launch event, Midwest CannaNurses Presents: Let's #OutgrowTheStigma: Healthcare, Cannabis, and Metro Detroit, is free and open to the public and will be held on November 3, 2022 , at the Durfee Innovation Center (2470 Collingwood St). AJ Williams of the Michigan Chronicle will host and moderate an educational panel of industry leaders, including James Tate , City Council President Pro Tem, City of Detroit ; Biyyiah Lee, Co-founder & CEO Midwest Cannanurses; and a retail cannabis representative. Register for the event here: bit.ly/cannabisandhealthcaredetroit.

For more information about Gage's social equity program, please visit www.gagesocialequity.com .

For more information about Midwest CannaNurses, please visit www.mcn.health .

About Gage

Gage is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and Canada , and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

About Midwest CannaNurses

Midwest CannaNursesTM (MCN), is a registered nurse operated consulting company that connects cannabis and healthcare by offering educational resources, encouraging informed consumption and developing individualized care plans for holistic treatment. MCN is dedicated to health advocacy, education, and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as alternative plant therapy. Through our advocacy and education work we look to move society to Outgrow the Stigma around cannabis consumption especially for communities and persons that have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition. To learn more visit mcn.health .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the Michigan market generally and future consumer access to TerrAscend brands in Michigan . Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While TerrAscend considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021 , and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c7737.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×