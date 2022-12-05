Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences this month:

Cowen Cannabis Conference, December 6-8, 2022 (Virtual): Chief Executive Officer Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Vivien Azer, Managing Director, on December 6 at 11:35 am EST. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on December 6.

Stifel Future of Health Conference, December 7, 2022 (Virtual): Chief Executive Officer Charles Bachtell will participate in an MSO panel moderated by analyst Andrew Partheniou from 12:00 -12:55 pm EST, and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Goodness Growth Holdings Provides Management Update

Company appoints Josh Rosen to the role of Interim President effective immediately –

MINNEAPOLIS , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that it has appointed Josh Rosen to the role of Interim President, effective immediately. Mr. Rosen has been serving as a director of the Company since August 2021 . While he will continue to serve on the Company's board of directors, his position as Interim President will significantly expand his roles and responsibilities.

Aurora Cannabis Repurchases ~$103 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Notes; Balance Sheet Among Strongest in Industry

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Balance Sheet Remains in Net Cash Position, Further Strengthened with Accretive Debt Reduction

close-up of a gavel

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Court Case Begins for CannTrust Execs

The misdeeds of three former CannTrust executives severely impacted investors, a lawyer said in court this past week.

Elsewhere in Canada, a cannabis producer showed market watchers encouraging signs as part of its latest financial report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

TerrAscend and Cookies Celebrate the Grand Opening of Cookies Jackson

TerrAscend's Gage Cannabis Opens Fourth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage"), opened a new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Jackson, Michigan . Located at 118 N Columbus Street, the dispensary will be operated by Gage through a partnership with Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America .

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida . Located at 10835 SE Federal Hwy., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 2 with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday .

TerrAscend Appoints Seasoned Finance Professional, Ira Duarte, to Board of Directors

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Ira Duarte to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In addition, Ms. Duarte will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Duarte is an accomplished senior finance professional with more than 25 years of experience in a variety of finance, accounting and auditing leadership roles. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Veloxis"), a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the global development and commercialization of medications utilized by organ transplant patients. Prior to joining Veloxis, Ms. Duarte served as Senior Director of Corporate Finance for Chiesi USA , Inc. and Director of Accounting and Financial Planning for Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc., where she was a core member of the team that guided the sale of Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc. to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Ms. Duarte previously held various roles from Staff to Senior Manager at Ernst & Young Global Limited, where she was responsible for managing audits, Securities Exchange Commission filings, and initial public offerings services for clients. A Certified Public Accountant, Ms. Duarte holds a BS in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University .

