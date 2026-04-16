CPI and Fiserv Forge Major Alliance to Modernize Instant Issuance Experience for Financial Institutions

CPI and Fiserv Forge Major Alliance to Modernize Instant Issuance Experience for Financial Institutions

Card@Once ® partnered with Fiserv delivers enhanced service combining CPI's market-leading SaaS solution with CPI as a preferred partner

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS), a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of payment cards and related digital solutions, and Fiserv (Nasdaq: FISV), a leading global fintech and payments company, today announced an alliance that brings advanced instant issuance capabilities to Fiserv's bank and credit union customers through CPI's market-leading software-as-service, Card@Once.

CPI is advancing a unified payments issuance strategy, expanding its proprietary technology platform that combines digital and physical card offerings through technology integrations, allowing financial institutions to easily access solutions through their preferred core or payment processing providers.

This alliance expands the longstanding relationship between two market leaders to simplify and modernize instant issuance. CPI's leading SaaS-based platform is integrated into Fiserv's extensive customer ecosystem, which includes more than 10,000 financial institutions. The partnership makes CPI a strategic partner of instant issuance solutions for Fiserv customers across the U.S.

"We are excited to partner with Fiserv to provide our market-leading integrated payment solutions to thousands of U.S. financial institutions," said John Lowe, President and CEO of CPI Card Group. "Together with Fiserv, we're connecting physical and digital payments to help banks and credit unions drive greater customer engagement by delivering the seamless, unified issuance experience consumers demand."

Card@Once offers immense benefits to the financial institutions that work with Fiserv:

  • Plug and play integration with Card@Once through the Fiserv platform
  • Ability to issue payment cards physically and digitally, allowing consumers to receive their physical card in-branch while simultaneously receiving their digital card in-wallet
  • Expanded mobile app and digital banking integrations that unify customer experiences across issuance channels
  • A cost-effective, SaaS-based instant issuance solution, with no on-premise software to install, resulting in a streamlined implementation. All ongoing maintenance and program setup are managed by CPI.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in CPI's digital issuance strategy for financial institutions, focused on API-driven, cloud-enabled platforms that are processor-, core-, and mobile-agnostic, and deliver secure, flexible physical and digital card issuance capabilities.

Simple, seamless upgrades for Fiserv FIs

Card@Once, partnered with Fiserv, replaces Fiserv's current instant issuance solutions. CPI and Fiserv will collaborate closely to enable migration to the CPI solution. This includes streamlined onboarding, a dedicated project and account team, and 24/7 U.S.-based, real-time support aligned with Fiserv's core processing platforms.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group (Nasdaq: PMTS) is a payments technology company that is integral to the payments ecosystem. CPI's connections, people, and solutions enable payments for a broad and expanding customer base including thousands of U.S. financial institutions, processors, fintechs, prepaid program managers and more, and these customers count on us to deliver what's next. We continue to transform alongside the market, and for decades have invested in building deep connections and flexible solutions for our customers. Our proprietary platform and expertise uniquely position CPI to deliver today, tomorrow, and into the future as the market expands and payment methods evolve. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com .

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (Nasdaq: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover ® , the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 ® Index, one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential Companies™ and one of Fortune ® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information:

CPI Card Group Inc. Media Relations:
Media@cpicardgroup.com

CPI Card Group Inc. Investor Relations:
(877) 369-9016
InvestorRelations@cpicardgroup.com

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