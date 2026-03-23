Coveo Redefines Ecommerce Discovery with Search-Native Conversational AI

Coveo Launches Conversational Product Discovery, Unifying Conversations and Commerce Search

Coveo (TSX: CVO,OTC:CVOSF), the leader in AI-powered relevance for digital experiences, today announced the launch of Coveo Conversational Product Discovery, a new capability within Coveo for Commerce that allows shoppers to discover products through natural language conversations embedded directly within the search experience.

Unlike standalone AI chatbots that fragment shopping journeys, Coveo Conversational Product Discovery integrates conversation into the core of commerce search. Shoppers can describe what they need in their own words and receive curated product results grounded in catalog data all while retaining the speed, relevance, and merchandising control that is part of a traditional search experience.

With Coveo Conversational Product Discovery, shoppers can:

  • Describe shopping needs using natural language
  • Receive curated product results quickly
  • Refine results through follow-up questions
  • Compare products and key attributes
  • Build bundles of complementary products

By supporting context-aware conversational refinement and product education within search, the experience helps shoppers move from exploratory intent to confident purchase decisions faster.

"Shoppers don't think in keywords," said Peter Curran, general manager of Commerce at Coveo. "Imagine if someone walked into a store and just said 'shoes'. Unfortunately, most digital stores can handle that only if they're lucky."

Built on Coveo's agentic orchestration architecture, the discovery agent coordinates multiple AI capabilities to interpret shopper intent, retrieve relevant products from a retailer's catalog, and assemble responses that remain grounded in catalog data and merchandising rules. Retail teams maintain control through defined layouts, content guardrails, and merchandising directives that shape how results appear.

Key benefits include:

  • Turning exploratory traffic into revenue by guiding shoppers from vague needs to curated product selections
  • Preserving high-performing search experiences by augmenting search rather than replacing it with chatbots
  • Maintaining merchandising control through deterministic layouts and policy-driven AI execution
  • Dynamically structuring conversational responses through adaptive layouts that combine products, comparisons, and guidance in a cohesive results view
  • Reducing dead-end experiences with guided refinements and next-best suggestions

Availability

Coveo Conversational Product Discovery is available today as an add-on feature for Coveo for Commerce.

Watch it in action here

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect their data to their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coveo-redefines-ecommerce-discovery-with-search-native-conversational-ai-302720097.html

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coveo SolutionsCVO:CCTSX:CVOemerging tech investing
CVO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

VAT refund of over £1 million received

Strategic Trading JV with Wogen Resources

Providence Gold Mines Inc. LA DAMA de ORO GOLD Update

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

Related News

lithium investing

VAT refund of over £1 million received

rare earth investing

Strategic Trading JV with Wogen Resources

precious metals investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. LA DAMA de ORO GOLD Update

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

precious metals investing

Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Key Advisory and Management Appointments to Drive Transition to Mid-Tier Mexican Silver Producer

precious metals investing

Silver Viper Hits 11.70 M @ 9.18 G/T Au And 352.0 G/T Ag Including 0.50 M @ 183.50 G/T Au And 6,850 G/T Ag While Infill Drilling At El Rubi And Expands The 5,000 M Drill Program At La Virginia Project In Sonora Mexico