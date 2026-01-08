Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Coveo (TSX: CVO,OTC:CVOSF), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2026 ended December 31, 2025 after market close on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman and Karine Hamel, Interim Chief Financial Officer.
Coveo Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time:
5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Conference Call:
Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199
Live Webcast:
Webcast Replay:
ir.coveo.com under the "News & Events" section
About Coveo
Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.
Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.
