Covalon Presents Evidence-Backed Innovations Making a Difference for Critically Ill Children at APHON

Covalon Presents Evidence-Backed Innovations Making a Difference for Critically Ill Children at APHON

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV,OTC:CVALF; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, announced its participation in the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) 49th Annual Conference, September 25–27, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. The annual conference, attended by more than 800 nurse leaders from across the United States and around the world, is recognized as the premier educational experience for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses, bringing together clinicians and industry experts to advance knowledge, share research, and improve patient outcomes.

"Pediatric hematology and oncology patients already face so many challenges as part of their treatment journey. The risk of blood stream infections and other largely preventable complications should not be one of them," said Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer. "At Covalon, our mission is to deliver technologies that bring innovation and compassion together, giving clinicians tools that reduce risks, ease their daily workload, and greatly improve the care experience for children and families. We believe these solutions can help advance the standard of vascular access care."

At APHON this year, Covalon is building on recent milestones that showcase its momentum and leadership in vascular access innovation. Last week, the Journal of the Association for Vascular Access (JAVA) published peer-reviewed data from the Children's Hospital at Montefiore describing how the hospital's experience with VALGuard® Line Guard was associated with positive outcomes, including a 78% reduction in hospital-wide CLABSI rates from 2023 to 2024, and a sustained period of zero CLABSI's (Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infections) in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit. The publication provides peer-reviewed evidence on VALGuard® and highlight its role in protecting vulnerable pediatric patients.

In addition, new economic findings from a U.S. hospital study demonstrated that CovaClear® silicone dressing, used as a cover for primary dressings, greatly helped reduce unplanned dressing changes caused by soiling, leaks, or contamination. Avoiding unplanned dressing changes translates into measurable cost savings for hospitals and reduced workload for nurses, while preserving skin integrity for patients who already face intensive therapies. These findings underscore the dual impact of Covalon's portfolio which is designed to improve patient outcomes while creating measurable efficiencies for hospitals seeking to optimize both quality of care and economic performance.

At APHON, Covalon will showcase the breadth of its vascular access portfolio, including:

  • VALGuard® Line Guard – A transparent, single-use barrier designed to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from external contaminants, including body fluids and secretions that can lead to infection. VALGuard® incorporates a unique quick-release pull strip that enables fast access to the line for clinicians.
  • CovaClear® Dressings – A family of versatile gentle-to-skin silicone dressings that can be used as a primary IV securement dressing or as a protective cover over existing primary dressings. By helping reduce unplanned primary IV dressing changes caused by soiling, fluid leaks, or external contamination, CovaClear® helps customers save money on wasted supplies, reduce nursing workload, and supports efforts to preserve patient skin integrity.
  • IV Clear® Dressings – A family of transparent IV securement dressings that combine gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology with edge-to-edge coverage of chlorhexidine and silver for antimicrobial protection. IV Clear® provides complete transparency to the insertion site, supporting routine assessment and better line management.
  • SurgiClear® – A post-surgical dressing that combines advanced silicone adhesive with antimicrobial coverage, designed to protect incisions and support safe healing. Its complete transparency allows for continuous surgical site assessment without removing the dressing, helping clinicians avoid unnecessary dressing changes and reducing the risk of external contamination.

At Covalon's centrally located Booth #414, attendees can meet with Covalon team members for hands-on demos and product discussion on the broader Covalon portfolio.

By highlighting recent peer-reviewed evidence, new health economic insights, and an expanding portfolio, Covalon's presence at APHON reinforces its momentum with both clinicians and investors. The company's solutions are designed not only to support better outcomes for patients but also to provide hospitals with measurable savings and long-term value.

Meet With Us

Visit Covalon at Booth #414 during APHON 2025 or contact rhebert@covalon.com to schedule a meeting with the Covalon team.

Those interested in learning about Covalon's solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .

VALGuard® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To learn more about Covalon:
Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Email: investors@covalon.com
Phone: 1.877.711.6055
Website: https://covalon.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Covalon Technologies Ltd.COV:CATSXV:COVLife Science Investing
COV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Covalon Technologies Ltd is principally engaged in the business of developing, licensing, and selling medical technologies. The company develops advanced wound care line which is designed for the treatment of a wide range of wounds; and infection prevention products such as MediClear PreOp which is a breathable, transparent, self-adhesive silicone barrier film that conforms to the contours of the body. It also develops perioperative care products. The company generates its revenue through development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts, and sales.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Precious Metals Investing

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Precious Metals Investing

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Base Metals Investing

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Precious Metals Investing

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined