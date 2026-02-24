Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce That it Has Updated its Research Coverage on Endurance Gold

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has updated its research coverage on Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG,OTC:ENDGF) (OTCQX: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, P.Eng., MBA, QP crafted a report titled "Inaugural mineral resource at Reliance Gold Project sets the stage for further growth and discovery."

Report excerpt: "Endurance Gold Corp. reached a key de-risking milestone with the release of an inaugural Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project in southwest British Columbia. The MRE outlines 19.6 Mt grading 2.30 g/t gold, containing 1.45 Moz of gold, establishing Reliance as a meaningful emerging gold asset within the historic Bridge River Mining Camp. The resource is notably weighted toward near-surface mineralization, with 1.12 Moz hosted in an open-pit constrained component totalling 15.6 Mt at 2.23 g/t gold, supporting potential development flexibility and favourable mining economics. A further 0.33 Moz is defined in an underground inventory of 4.0 Mt at 2.58 g/t gold, providing higher-grade optionality. We view the project's location as a competitive advantage, benefiting from existing road access, hydroelectric power, water, and a local skilled workforce. Importantly, mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, positioning the current 1.45 Moz resource as a solid foundation for future growth through continued drilling."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals providing institutional-quality research coverage for small-cap equities. Companies. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

  1. Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage only.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285002

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

North American Focused Generator of World Class Exploration Projects

North American Focused Generator of World Class Exploration Projects
