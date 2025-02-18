Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Robotics Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Release of Executive Informational Overview Report by Crystal Research

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crystal Research Associates LLC has released an Executive Informational Overview® (EIO) on CoTec.

The 70 page paid report can be found on CoTec's website (https://cotec.ca/), Crystal Research Associates' website (www.crystalra.com), and across leading financial distribution mediums. For over two decades, Crystal Research Associates, LLC has successfully articulated the exceptional stories of small- and mid-cap companies to the Wall Street investor community.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

About Crystal Research Associates, LLC

Crystal Research Associates is an independent research firm led by Wall Street veterans, Jeffrey Kraws and Karen Goldfarb. Together, Kraws and Goldfarb have built a unique business model, capitalizing on decades of experience as an award-winning sell-side analyst team to produce institutional-quality industry and market research in a manner that is easily understood by investors and consumers. Our firm's approach has been proven successful over the years as our products are published and available on Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global Market Intelligence, FactSet, and scores of other popular forums

For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockscleantech stockscleantech explorationtsxv:cthcopper investingiron investingrare earth investingcleantech investingCleantech Investing
CTH:CC
CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CoTec to Participate in "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16th At 9:00 A.M. E.T.

CoTec to Participate in "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16th At 9:00 A.M. E.T.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company"), announced today that its CFO, Braam Jonker, has been invited to present at the 2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals ("Conference"), Presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, January 16th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. E.T

At the Conference Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, hosts virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings Corp. Engages Investing News Network

CoTec Holdings Corp. Engages Investing News Network

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. known as Investing News Network ("INN"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com

INN will provide advertising to the Company for a six month period to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is circa $26,000 payable over the term of the engagement. INN currently holds no securities in CoTec.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A handyman installing solar panels on a rooftop.

High-purity Silica: Key Material Powering Tech, Solar and Investment Growth

Silica, or silicon dioxide, is a fundamental component in various industries, serving as a critical material in applications ranging from construction to high-tech sectors.

Its versatility and unique properties make it indispensable in modern manufacturing and technology. However, beyond its industrial significance, silica represents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly in its high-purity form.

As the global economy transitions toward clean energy, advanced electronics, and next-generation communication technologies, the demand for high-purity silica is skyrocketing. Companies that can secure and supply this essential raw material stand to benefit from long-term growth and increasing market valuations.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings: Innovating the Future of Resource Extraction


Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Analytical Results from Table Mountain Silica Project, Identifying Broad High-Purity Zones


Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 31 Dember 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”), is pleased to release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended December 2024 (“2Q FY2025”).

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling at Radar Ti-V Project Labrador, Canada

Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling at Radar Ti-V Project Labrador, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Announces Application to JEA Program for Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property, Newfoundland

gold investing

41m at 2.01g/t Au from Surface at Murchison South Gold Project

×