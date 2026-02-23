Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its leadership team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and present a corporate overview at Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference which is being held virtually. The presentation will be on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 2:40pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company's lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registration Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory PTCL and in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com  

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
+1-949-903-4750


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

