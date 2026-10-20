CORSAIR Unleashes PureVector, with Testing Showing up to a 33% Reduction in Aiming and Correction Time

Six Models. Personalized Aim Across the Lineup.
CORSAIR ® (Nasdaq: CRSR), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the SABRE v3 PRO PureVector Wireless Gaming Mouse series. PureVector targets the most time-consuming phase of an in-game shot: aiming and correction before the click. Testing showed a reduction of up to 81 milliseconds, or 33%, in this phase, helping players get on target faster. The pro-grade mouse series marks the debut of PureVector, a CORSAIR-exclusive innovative technology codeveloped with Aimlabs, designed to significantly increase aiming speed and overall accuracy through personalized directional sensitivity.
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CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) PureVector targets the most time-consuming phase of an in-game shot: aiming and correction before the click. Testing showed a reduction of up to 81 milliseconds, or 33%, in this phase, helping players get on target faster. The pro-grade mouse series marks the debut of PureVector, a CORSAIR-exclusive innovative technology codeveloped with Aimlabs, designed to significantly increase aiming speed and overall accuracy through personalized directional sensitivity.
One static DPI value is inherently a flawed way to play. Every player's aim is unique like a thumbprint and has directional biases due to natural biomechanical variations or musculoskeletal differences. Swiping left uses different mechanics than pushing right or pulling your mouse down, so every direction deserves its own dedicated DPI based on those differences. That's what PureVector detects and solves for.
"Partnering with Aimlabs, an aim training platform focused on science-backed data, brings a data driven approach to a deeply personal part of gaming, how each player aims," said Tobias Brinkmann, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Gaming at CORSAIR. "With SABRE v3 PRO PureVector, we're combining personalized aiming technology with high-performance hardware to help players aim more efficiently and play with greater confidence."
PureVector measures aiming differences through a calibration sequence in Aimlabs, then tunes mouse sensitivity by direction to correct any weaknesses and accentuate strengths. Powered by statistically significant data sets, users' unique sensitivity settings are then created, with no manual adjustment needed. The personalized profile saves directly to the mouse's firmware, so users can immediately take it into any game or task, no background app required.
"Billions of training sessions from more than 50 million Aimlabs players reveal a distinct directional aiming signature, distinctive to how each player plays," said Wayne Mackey, PhD, Founder and CEO of Aimlabs. "PureVector translates that science into personalized directional sensitivity tuned to the user, taking the guesswork out of finding your ideal settings or spending hours searching online to try to find improvements."
Six Models. Personalized Aim Across the Lineup.
The SABRE v3 PRO PureVector series offers three materials, each in a symmetric or sculpted right-handed ergonomic shape. Every model pairs personalized aiming with the same core performance features:
Fast response: A Nordic 54-series processor supports up to 8,000Hz polling over wireless or USB-C, with 0.25ms average click latency. 2
Precise tracking: The CORSAIR MARKSMAN X 42K sensor delivers 42,000 DPI with single-DPI adjustment, 99.7% resolution accuracy, 800 IPS tracking and 70G acceleration.
Optical controls: CORSAIR optical switches eliminate mechanical debounce and are rated for 100 million clicks, paired with an optical scroll wheel encoder.
Simple customization: CORSAIR Web Hub provides browser-based control of DPI, macros and button mappings without installing software. Included grip tape and larger performance UPE mouse skates let players tailor grip and glide.
ULTRALIGHT and ULTRALIGHT ERGO, Starting at 37 Grams
The ABS ULTRALIGHT strengthens the SABRE v2 PRO's structure and doubles its battery life while adding just one gram. The symmetric model weighs 37g; the right-handed ERGO weighs 41g. Both offer up to 140 hours of battery life at 1,000Hz polling or 25 hours at 8,000Hz, with 2.4GHz wireless and USB-C connectivity. 1 Available in black or white.
MG and MG ERGO: Magnesium Strength
A magnesium alloy exoskeleton delivers lasting rigidity and a cool feel during extended play. The symmetric MG weighs 49g; the MG ERGO weighs 55g. Both offer up to 200 hours of battery life at 1,000Hz polling or 31 hours at 8,000Hz, plus up to 200 hours over Bluetooth.¹ Connectivity includes 2.4GHz wireless, USB-C and Bluetooth 6.0. Available in black or white.
CF and CF ERGO: Carbon Fiber Flagships
The top-of-the-line CF models combine a strong, rigid carbon fiber unibody with low weight: 48g for the symmetric model and 54g for the ERGO. Both offer the same battery life and connectivity as the MG models, with a matte carbon fiber finish and an included carry case.
Availability and Warranty
The SABRE v3 PRO PureVector series will be available October 20, 2026. ULTRALIGHT and MG models will be sold through the CORSAIR webstore and authorized retailers and distributors worldwide. CF models will be available exclusively through the CORSAIR webstore and CORSAIR retail store.
All six models include a two-year warranty and worldwide customer service and technical support. For regional pricing, visit the CORSAIR website or contact a local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.
1 Maximum battery life measured using 2.4GHz wireless at 1,000Hz polling.
2 Achieving 8,000Hz polling depends on CPU specifications.
To learn more about CORSAIR's full lineup of mice, go to: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/c/gaming-mouse
About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. CORSAIR also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium sim racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
Copyright © 2026 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.
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