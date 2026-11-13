CORSAIR PRO to Optimize Engineering Workstations, Servers and Clusters for Ansys Simulation

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, performance PC builders, and SIM Racing enthusiasts, has joined the Ansys Technology Partner Program, part of Synopsys, to deliver HPC systems that accelerate and simplify deployments.
At the center of the collaboration is CORSAIR PRO, CORSAIR's high-performance workstation platform, running Ansys engineering applications locally and bringing powerful simulation and visualization capabilities directly to engineers.
"As AI models, simulations, and data-intensive engineering workloads grow, engineers need local access to GPU-accelerated compute. A CORSAIR PRO FlexPrime R80T workstation delivers over 400 TFLOPS of single-precision performance locally, and a CORSAIR PRO FlexGrid MG4E2 reaches nearly 500 TFLOPS of double-precision performance," said Roland Oberdorfer, Chief Technology Officer at CORSAIR. "By working with Synopsys as an Ansys Technology Partner, we're bringing together world-class engineering software and CORSAIR's expertise in high-performance computing. Our goal with CORSAIR PRO is to give engineers a powerful, local, private, and secure platform for demanding simulation and visualization workloads, keeping sensitive data in-house and avoiding the recurring costs of cloud compute."
"As simulation and AI workloads become more computationally demanding, engineers need easier access to infrastructure that is aligned with their applications and workflows," said Prith Banerjee, Senior Vice President, Synopsys Innovation Group. "Our work with CORSAIR will help broaden access to high-performance computing and support faster, more informed engineering decisions."
As part of the collaboration, CORSAIR will evaluate CORSAIR PRO systems with Ansys engineering applications and develop workload-informed configurations for simulation and AI workflows. These configurations can take into account factors such as applications being used, model size, compute requirements, licensing and budget. The goal is to avoid paying for capacity that the workload or the license can't use, while preventing bottlenecks being discovered after deployment.
"Simulation teams rarely run just one Ansys tool. An automotive group might use Fluent for fluid dynamics, Mechanical for structural analysis, and LS-DYNA for crash testing, and each one stresses the hardware differently. Some lean on CPU cores and memory bandwidth, others scale on GPUs. Without benchmark data behind it, specifying a system comes down to guesswork. That's what we set out to remove," said Andrew Nelson, Director of Professional Computer Products, CORSAIR.
The collaboration covers three groups of Ansys users:
Engineering and design. Automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, and electronics teams use Ansys Fluent™, Ansys Mechanical™, Ansys LS-DYNA™, Ansys Discovery™, and Ansys HFSS™, along with Ansys Maxwell™ and Ansys Icepak™ for electromagnetic and electronics-cooling work.
Rendering and visualization. Optical, lighting, and display engineers use Ansys Speos™, and design teams run real-time reviews in Discovery.
AI and simulation. Teams build AI surrogate models with Ansys SimAI™. SimAI Pro runs on local workstation GPUs. SimAI Premium can be hosted on a customer's own hardware using Kubernetes infrastructure.
The CORSAIR PRO lineup maps to each stage of that work:
- FlexPrime workstations , including the FlexPrime V80T and FlexPrime R80T, handle interactive pre- and post-processing, Discovery, Speos, SimAI Pro, and single-node Mechanical and Fluent studies.
- FlexGrid GPU servers support multi-GPU Fluent runs, large Speos jobs, and on-premises SimAI Premium deployments.
- CORSAIR PRO clusters run distributed CPU solves in Fluent, Mechanical, and LS-DYNA across multiple nodes.
CORSAIR PRO at SC26
CORSAIR will exhibit in the Synopsys booth #1727 at SC26 taking place November 15-20 in Chicago. A CORSAIR PRO system will run an Ansys Fluent fluid dynamics simulation, with results streamed into NVIDIA Omniverse™ for live visualization. CORSAIR will also bring a Fanatec racing simulator powered by CORSAIR PRO hardware.
To learn more about CORSAIR PRO systems visit https://www.corsair.com/us/en/s/corsair-pro/ansys or contact a CORSAIR PRO representative.
About CORSAIR
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Trak Racer brand, which provides premium racing and flight-simulation cockpits, frames, seats, monitor stands, motion systems and accessories; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
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