CORSAIR Named One of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM Racing enthusiasts, today announced it has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 reinforcing the Company's commitment to excellence, brand strength and innovation leadership.

Recognition Based on Independent, Multi-Dimensional Analysis

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 list, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, evaluates companies using a comprehensive framework built on three core pillars:

  • Customer Trust: Brand reliability and satisfaction
  • Investor Trust: Corporate governance and financial confidence
  • Employee Trust: Workplace culture and credibility

The ranking is based on:

  • ~25,000 U.S. survey respondents, generating over 100,000 company evaluations
  • Extensive social sentiment analysis, incorporating more than 300,000 media mentions
  • A holistic scoring model, weighted 80% survey data and 20% sentiment analysis

Only companies headquartered in the U.S. with revenues exceeding $500 million were considered, with the top 700 companies across 23 industries earning recognition.

"Being named one of the most trustworthy companies in America underscores our commitment to customers, employees, and shareholders," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "We remain focused on execution, delivering innovative products, maintaining strong relationships with our customers and partners, and driving sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Corsair

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801

Media Contact:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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