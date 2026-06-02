CORSAIR Launches Build Your World at Computex 2026

Reinforces Strategy to Expand Ecosystem, Address New Growth Markets, and Deliver More Integrated Experiences Across Gaming, Streaming, and AI Computing
CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts, today unveiled its "Build Your World" showcase at Computex 2026, highlighting one of the broadest product lineups in the company's history and reinforcing its strategy to expand its ecosystem, address new growth markets, and deliver more integrated experiences across gaming, streaming, and AI computing.
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"Computex is one of the world's premier stages to showcase the full power of the CORSAIR ecosystem and engineering capability," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of CORSAIR. "This year's lineup reflects both the breadth of our portfolio and the depth of our innovation. We are integrating AI where it enhances performance and user experience, while continuing to push forward in gaming, creator, and SMB solutions. Our focus remains clear, delivering more performance, more customization, and more ways for customers to build their world with CORSAIR."
At this year's event, CORSAIR is demonstrating a fully connected portfolio spanning high-performance components, gaming peripherals, creator tools, and AI workstations. The showcase underscores the company's ability to deliver complete, end-to-end systems that combine performance, customization, and design, while introducing AI-enhanced capabilities across the content creator product suite and Sim racing training.
Computex 2026 also marks a significant step forward for CORSAIR PRO, the company's new portfolio of AI workstations and servers built on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell architecture. CORSAIR PRO extends the company's core strengths in thermal engineering, high-performance system integration, and customization into the rapidly growing market for secure, on-premise AI infrastructure. Customers benefit from CORSAIR's deep technical knowledge to optimize configurations for their specific workloads. This expansion complements CORSAIR's leadership in gaming and creator hardware while opening a new avenue for long-term growth.
Key Computex 2026 Highlights:
- Ecosystem breadth across growth categories: New products across cases, power supplies, cooling, fans, peripherals, audio, displays, furniture, and customization accessories reinforce CORSAIR's position as a comprehensive platform for gamers and builders.
- Continued leadership in premium DIY performance: Flagship innovations, including AX1600i SHIFT, HX1000i SHIFT CRYSTAL, TITAN II ULTRA LCD coolers, and WARTHOG rugged case, elevate performance, reliability, and design for high-end enthusiasts.
- Expanding reach with mainstream offerings: Products such as the TC80 Gaming Chair, HS35 v3 headset family, RMe Series power supplies, and compact 2800X case bring CORSAIR quality and design to a broader audience.
- iCUE LINK scaling as a unifying platform: New launches further strengthen iCUE LINK's role in simplifying system builds, reducing cable complexity, and enabling deeper software-driven customization.
- Innovation in competitive gaming: The CLIPPER PRO MINI 60 Hall Effect keyboard delivers high-speed responsiveness and advanced input control in a compact form factor tailored for esports players.
- Cross-brand integration driving differentiation: The NIGHTSWORD v2 WIRELESS SD integrates Elgato Stream Deck functionality directly into a gaming mouse, showcasing CORSAIR's ability to unify gaming and creator workflows.
"Computex is one of the world's premier stages to showcase the full power of the CORSAIR ecosystem and engineering capability," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of CORSAIR. "This year's lineup reflects both the breadth of our portfolio and the depth of our innovation. We are integrating AI where it enhances performance and user experience, while continuing to push forward in gaming, creator, and SMB solutions. Our focus remains clear, delivering more performance, more customization, and more ways for customers to build their world with CORSAIR."
Availability
Products announced at Computex 2026 will be available through the CORSAIR Webstore and CORSAIR's worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Availability, pricing, warranty terms, and specifications may vary by region. Customers should visit the CORSAIR website or contact local CORSAIR sales and PR representatives for the latest information.
About Corsair
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium sim racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's potential future growth in certain product categories; future headwinds and tailwinds that may impact the Company's sales and results of operations including semiconductor supply constraints and demand for AI-focused workstations; and the potential growth and the long-term trajectory of our segments. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming, streaming and content creator enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
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