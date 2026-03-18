CORSAIR Expands Gaming Ecosystem; Launches High-Performance, Low-Profile VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS Gaming Keyboard

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts, today announced the launch of the VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS, a new low-profile optical-mechanical gaming keyboard designed to deliver elite gaming performance while deepening integration with Corsair's expanding Stream Deck ecosystem.
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"VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS brings together a sleek, low-profile design and high-performance engineering to elevate any desktop," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "With integrated Stream Deck controls, it's a single, versatile keyboard for work, creation, and game, supported by seamless three-way wireless connectivity."
The VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is a low-profile keyboard built with serious gaming at its core, with OPX optical switches, FlashTap SOCD, and 8,000Hz hyper-polling. Gamers have been waiting for a low-profile keyboard that delivers uncompromising performance, and this design provides exactly that. The VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is one of Corsair's thinnest keyboards ever made, measuring just 18mm and comes with a vibrant LCD screen and multi-functional dial. At the same time, its Stream Deck integration and programmable SD-keys bring powerful workflow automation to everyday use, giving users a seamless way to control their gaming, content creation, and productivity environments.
Combining CORSAIR OPX optical switches, 8,000Hz hyper-polling, and tri-mode wireless connectivity, VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS delivers ultra-responsive performance in a refined, low-profile design. Integrated Stream Deck functionality with programmable SD-keys and Virtual Stream Deck capabilities extends the keyboard beyond gaming, allowing users to streamline productivity workflows, content creation, and everyday computing. Access to hundreds of plugins and ready-to-use profiles on the Elgato Marketplace further enables gamers to control their broader ecosystem and favorite titles.
By pairing high-performance hardware with Corsair's software-driven ecosystem, VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS reinforces the company's strategy of building connected platforms that deepen engagement across its gaming and creator portfolio. The keyboard supports versatile tri-mode connectivity via 2.4GHz SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS v2, Bluetooth, or the included USB-A cable, delivering seamless performance across PC, Mac, consoles, and other supported platforms.
"VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS brings together a sleek, low-profile design and high-performance engineering to elevate any desktop," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "With integrated Stream Deck controls, it's a single, versatile keyboard for work, creation, and game, supported by seamless three-way wireless connectivity."
Availability and Pricing
VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is available from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
For more information on the VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS, visit the following link: https://www.corsair.com/vanguard-air-99-wireless
For more information on the Elgato Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.elgato.com/
For additional information on the capabilities of products in the Stream Deck ecosystem, please visit here to better understand the many benefits of Stream Deck Integration .
About Elgato
Elgato is a world leader in online audiovisual technology, empowering content creators and digital professionals to transform their ideas into immersive, impactful experiences. From award-winning cameras, microphones, and lighting to control surfaces, capture cards, and studio mounts, Elgato sets industry benchmarks that shape the future of digital storytelling. Backed by parent company Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR), the brand leverages a strong global distribution network and consistent product innovation to deliver sustained growth. A trusted name in a rapidly expanding market, Elgato drives value for both creators and investors through its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking strategy.
About Corsair
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
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Investor Relations Contact:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801
Media Contact:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747