CORSAIR Collaborates with AMD to Showcase AI Compute at AMD Advancing AI 2026

CORSAIR PRO systems powered by AMD take the stage at Moscone West, demonstrating AI performance from the workstation to immersive, telemetry-driven simulation
CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) today announced its participation in AMD Advancing AI 2026, taking place July 22–23 at Moscone West in San Francisco. CORSAIR has collaborated with AMD to showcase how CORSAIR PRO systems, powered by AMD, deliver real-world AI performance, from professional AI development to live, interactive experiences on the show floor.
The CORSAIR PRO FlexPrime R80T is featured in the Corsair booth, a workstation built to run compute and rendering side by side. An AMD Instinct™ MI350P handles the heavy lifting, running NAMD to simulate the atomic-scale physics of a large biomolecular system in real time. An AMD Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 handles the payoff, running VMD to render and animate the resulting trajectories live via OpenGL.
Alongside the workstation, CORSAIR will feature two Fanatec racing simulators, each powered by CORSAIR systems running on AMD, and giving attendees a hands-on experience with live telemetry data streaming in real time. The sim racing setups demonstrate how CORSAIR and AMD hardware handles demanding, data-rich, low-latency workloads, translating raw compute into an immersive, interactive experience.
"AMD Advancing AI brings together the people building the future of AI, and it's the ideal stage to show what CORSAIR PRO and AMD can do together," said Roland Oberdorfer, CTO, CORSAIR.
"Whether it's a workstation running an AI workload or a racing sim processing live telemetry, it's the same story, CORSAIR and AMD delivering the performance that real applications demand."
CORSAIR's participation at AMD Advancing AI 2026 reflects the company's continued expansion into professional AI infrastructure with CORSAIR PRO, a portfolio of AI workstations and servers built to support organizations across the full AI workflow.
To learn more about CORSAIR PRO, visit corsair.com/us/en/s/corsair-pro .
About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, creators, professionals, and PC enthusiasts. With CORSAIR PRO, the company is extending its system design and performance expertise into AI infrastructure, delivering workstations and server platforms built for modern compute workloads.
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