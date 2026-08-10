CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: North Peak Commences 2026 Drilling Campaign at Prospect Mountain, Eureka, Nevada

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: North Peak Commences 2026 Drilling Campaign at Prospect Mountain, Eureka, Nevada

North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR,OTC:NPRLF) (OTCQB: NPRLF) advises that the press release issued earlier today contained an error. The release stated the 2026 drilling program at the Company's Prospect Mountain Mine Complex totals approximately 7,000 feet of drilling; this should have read approximately 7,000 metres (approximately 22,966 feet). All other information in the original news release remains unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Rupert Williams, CEO
Phone: +1-647-424-2305
Email: info@northpeakresources.com
Website: www.northpeakresources.com 		Chelsea Hayes, Director
Phone: +1-647-424-2305
Email: info@northpeakresources.com

 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures, performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the three months ended March 31, 2026, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308917

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

North Peak Resources Ltd.NPR:CCtsxv:nprgold investing
NPR:CC
The Conversation (0)
North Peak Resources Ltd.

North Peak Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

Gold giants Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) agreed to a US$1.95 billion truce on Monday (August 10), resolving a months-long dispute that threatened to derail Barrick's planned North American spin-off.Under the settlement, Newmont consented to the IPO and agreed to... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the “ Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 13, 2026 (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $652,080. The first tranche consisted of 5,928,000 units (the... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vertex Minerals Shines on Gold Mine Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.Companies focused on gold, copper and rare earths landed in the top five this week, with gold miner Vertex Minerals taking the top spot.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") confirms that its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") is now fully subscribed. The Offering consists of 30,000,000 Units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.10 per... Keep Reading...
McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE: MLM, OTC: MLMLF, FRA: W2Z) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF, OTC: IMRFF, FRA: A7VA) ("iMetal"), a... Keep Reading...
Gold bars with financial chart overlay, showcasing market trends.

Gold Producers Offset Price Decline With Strong Q2 Output

Top gold producers have maintained stable balance sheets in Q2 despite gold prices dropping nearly 15 percent in the second quarter of 2026.Following an early April peak of US$4,840 per ounce, the yellow metal entered a steep decline. Bullion broke below the US$4,000 support level in late June,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Aitenders Technologies Receives Final Approval from CSE and Commences Trading

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

NevGold Turns a Year of Drilling Into a U.S. Antimony Resource

Related News

uranium investing

DRC Investigates Uranium-Contaminated Cobalt Claims

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

precious metals investing

NevGold Turns a Year of Drilling Into a U.S. Antimony Resource

base metals investing

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 125 Square-kilometres in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt

base metals investing

Cascadia Expands Mineralization at the Carmacks Project with 52.84 m of 1.04% Cu and 0.37 g/t Au

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0058 to R-0060 with Intercepts Including 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador and Adds to Its Advisory Board