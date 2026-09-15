CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Adyton Intersects 167m @ 1.14 g/t AuEq from Surface at Kabang, Feni Island; Provides Corporate Update

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Adyton Intersects 167m @ 1.14 g/t AuEq from Surface at Kabang, Feni Island; Provides Corporate Update

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY,OTC:ADYRF) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) ("Adyton" or the "Company") wishes to correct a typographical error in its news release dated September 15, 2026, titled "Adyton Intersects 167m @ 1.14 gt AuEq from Surface at Kabang, Feni Island; Provides Corporate Update."

In the "Fergusson Island Progress Update" section, the release stated that the Company is targeting commercial production in "Q427." This was a typographical error. The correct target for commercial production is Q426 (fourth quarter of 2026).

All other information in the September 15, 2026 news release remains unchanged.

For further information please contact:
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E‐mail: ir@adytonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389
Phone: +1 778 549 6768

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT Adyton Resources Corporation

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island ‎project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and ‎Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the ‎Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 441,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,086,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, ‎assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 10.19 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au for contained gold of 441,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 21.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t Au for contained gold of 626,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.4g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated 12 July, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gameta Au Project Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant ‎and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant ‎and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/314405_5f90707b74f77a00_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/314405_5f90707b74f77a00_001full.jpg

Forward looking statements

This press release includes "forward‐looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward‐ looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward‐looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314405

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Adyton Resources CorporationADY:CCtsxv:adygold investing
ADY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Adyton Resources Corporation

Adyton Resources Corporation

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Corp. Commences Underground Development to Access High-Grade Au-Ag Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Peruvian Metals Corp. Commences Underground Development to Access High-Grade Au-Ag Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced underground development at its 100% owned Palta Dorada Gold-Silver property (the "Property") located in the Ancash department in Northern Peru.... Keep Reading...
Jeffrey Christian, gold bars.

Jeffrey Christian: Gold's Key Drivers, Plus End-of-Year Price Forecast

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, weighs in on gold's summer price activity and shares his price forecast for the end of 2026. "We wouldn't be surprised to see gold prices spike sharply higher between now and the end of the year, and we wouldn't be surprised to see US$80 or US$90... Keep Reading...
Scales of justice, gavel, and law books on a desk.

Prosecutors Seek Halt on Belo Sun's Volta Grande Gold Mine License

Brazil’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) has escalated its legal battle against Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX,OTCQB:BSXGF), asking the country's Supreme Court to immediately suspend the installation license for the Volta Grande gold project in the Amazon.The company said in a recent update... Keep Reading...
Toronto Stock Exchange building.

Mining Firms Capture 60 Percent of 2026 TSX30 List

Mining companies claimed 18 of the 30 available spots on the recently released 2026 TSX30 list by the Toronto Stock Exchange. They acount for 60 percent of the list, including six of the top 10 positions.The 30 equities on this year’s list posted a record 785 percent average dividend-adjusted... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Bonds Sending Warning — Here's What's Next

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, shares his latest thoughts on gold, saying that for the last couple of months the price has largely been rising alongside real yields in the bond market. In his view, that's a potentially concerning sign for what's ahead. Click here to sign up for the New... Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2026 Dividend of US$0.12 Per Share and Supplementary Information on December 31, 2025 Prospective Resources

Skyharbour Partner Company Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at The Yurchison Uranium Property

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PHD

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing

Related News

copper investing

Generation Mining's Billion-Dollar Marathon Mine Now Fully Funded

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2026 Dividend of US$0.12 Per Share and Supplementary Information on December 31, 2025 Prospective Resources

energy investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at The Yurchison Uranium Property

rare earth investing

Pentagon Funds Elmet, Ucore in Critical Minerals Push

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PHD

precious metals investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing

base metals investing

Renforth Resources to Attend the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 in Toronto